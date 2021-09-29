SIERRA VISTA — It was a successful weekend for the Buena High volleyball team, which participated in the Hawks Volleyball Invitational last weekend.
The tournament was hosted by Tucson Tanque Verde High School.
Buena (6-8) battled hard but was unable to defeat Tucson Catalina Foothills in the title match, losing in two sets 11-25,15-25 on Saturday.
The Colts went 1-2 on Friday, losing to Tanque Verde in two sets, 23-25,14-25, and then to Catalina Foothills in three, 25-18, 22-25, 15-17.
Buena defeat Sahuarita in two sets, 25-16, 25-16, on Friday.
On Saturday, the Colts avenged the Tanque Verde loss and won 27-25, 25-15.
“My favorite moment so far was seeing them battle and beat Sabino in three and then beat Tanque Verde after losing to them Friday,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel said. “We may not be as big or talented as some of the teams this weekend but we battled and got better.”
Buena defeated Sabino 24-26, 25-18, 15-8 in the tournament semifinals, setting the match for the title with Catalina Foothills.
“Sophomore Schade Smith stood out to me during the tournament,” McDaniel said. “She played right side for us and despite not having any practice at it, Shchade did a great job getting touches on the block and slowing balls down for us.”
Smith has 10 kills and four receptions this season.
“Schade was also very successful swinging.” McDaniel said.
The Colts had a busy week as they played Willow Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 23, falling in straight sets 25-16, 25-14, and 25-12.
The Colts biggest takeaway was staying in the moment when another team gained momentum.
“We were able to identify that we allow teams to go on big runs and have momentum swings against us,” McDaniel noted. “We were able to identify momentum swings and talk about the next ball.”
McDaniel tells her players that sometimes it is best to have a short memory.
“I have reminded the girls that in volleyball, the play before doesn’t affect the current play unlike other sports such as football,” McDaniel stated. “We are a very emotional team and moving on from momentum plays or a big run is something we will continue to work on.”
The tournament was instrumental in the Colts’ development.
“This season and the tournament were successful because we were able to go and compete against Sabino in our first match of the morning and win in three sets,” McDaniel said. “We were then able to beat Tanque Verde in two, who we had lost to the day before, and that is growth and progress for us.”
The Colts travel to Casa Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to face Vista Grande. They then meet Desert View in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Buena’s next home match is Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Sunnyside. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.