A year ago the press box sign for Kevin Carolan and Steve Kurtz was installed at George Loveless Field, but with COVID-19 cases climbing, the closed campus made it impossible for the Carolan and Kurtz family to see the sign.
Friday, Sept. 10, at the first home game of the 2021 season, family members and friends led by Wendee Grinde and Debra Kurtz attended the Buena-Cienega game and sat below the sign as they celebrated the two men.
Carolan and Kurtz were dedicated to their jobs of reporting and broadcasting Buena sports and they put their heart and soul into supporting Buena athletes.
Spending hours and hours each week preparing, traveling and spreading the word about the athletes led to many of them to being offered college scholarships. The dedication of the press box was a token of thanks.
“We hope that by having their names here, Buena alumni will remember hearing their names called out over the field or broadcasted over the radio by the voices of Kevin and Steve,” said Grinde.
During halftime,. Grinde was invited into the press box for an interview with Jeff Davenport on KTAN 101, the same company Steve Kurtz worked more than 40 years for.
Davenport said Steve’s and Kevin’s presence was felt in the booth.
To her, it is her father’s voice she heard as she stood up in the bleachers and saw her dad’s name printed on the press box sign.
