Buena High seniors Deandre Hawthorne, AJ Forres and Ah’jzon Sieg were selected last week by the Arizona Interscholastsi Association to the 5A Sonoran Region first team, while Hawthorne was named Defensive Player of the Year and Sieg captured Offensive Player of the Year.

Six Colts were recognized, and Noah Nelson, Noah Adams and Hunter Haymore took second-team honors.

