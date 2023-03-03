Buena High seniors Deandre Hawthorne, AJ Forres and Ah’jzon Sieg were selected last week by the Arizona Interscholastsi Association to the 5A Sonoran Region first team, while Hawthorne was named Defensive Player of the Year and Sieg captured Offensive Player of the Year.
Six Colts were recognized, and Noah Nelson, Noah Adams and Hunter Haymore took second-team honors.
The six were key players, leading Buena to a 14-6 overall mark.
Hawthorne averaged 14.2 points per game, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals while knocking down 12 3-pointers and a team-high 42 free throws.
Sieg averaged 16.8 ppg, including 40 3-pointers, while Forrest was a force underneath the bucket, finishing with a 16.2 average, 10.9 rebounds and 13 double-doubles.
“Deandre, AJ and Ah’jzon brought a lot to the table,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “AJ was a force underneath, and Ah’jzon improved his defense throughout the season. Nelson and Adams were in there for their defense.”
Nelson and Adams averaged 5.2 and 4.8 rebounds a game, respectively, while Haymore averaged 6.5 ppg but canned 26 long-range shots during the season.
3 Buena girls recognized Senior Jaden Walker was selected to the second team from the 5A Sonoran Region. Walker averaged 10.1 ppg for the Colts, while senior Annette Herrera (82 rebounds) and junior Grace Hohman (58 steals, 55 assists) received honorable mention.
