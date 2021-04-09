Buena High’s softball squad is putting T-E-A-M into team.
It certainly appears to be paying off for the Colts, who won their sixth consecutive game Thursday, beating Vail Cienega 4-3 and solidifying their hold on first place in the 5A Southern Region. Buena is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the region. Second-place Cienega is 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the region. Both Bobcats defeats were to Buena.
Coach Mike Tomooka takes a two-fold approach to guiding the team, emphasizing sports and life outside the diamond.
“To improve the concept of team we talk about different things in the coaching world,” Tomooka says. “We like to be able to offer life skills through sports.”
The Colts invest in synergy — how interaction can produce a result greater than the sum of its parts. Tomooka believes the approach fits the team concept quite nicely.
The girls have a key reminder they employ during practices — a shirt with the letters:
T — Tenacity
E — Energy
A —Attitude
M — Motivation
“These are concepts that the girls understand and can apply to all aspects of life,” Tomooka says.
They put it to practice against Cienega when it was needed most. Down 3-1 after five innings, the Colts scored three in the top of the sixth and held on for the victory. The usual offensive kingpins — Mariah Cunningham, sister Cheyenne Cunningham and Jazmyn Gilliam — were somewhat subdued, combining to go 1-for-8 with a run batted in.
However, Buena has others able to step up. Catcher Laura Scott Withhold went 3-for-4 with an RBI and right fielder Amiya Matthews went 2-for-3.
Then there was the pitchers’ duel. Buena’s Sophia Griffith and Cienega’s Alizandra Bernal each went the distance. Each allowed seven hits and struck out nine. Griffith did allow a solo home run to Breezy Hayward in Cienega’s three-run fifth inning, but the was a big difference with control. Bernal walked six; Griffith allowed just one base on balls.
The Colts are back in 5A Southern action at Tucson Desert View on Tuesday and hosting Tucson Sunnyside on Thursday.
Baseball
It was an up-and-down week for the Colts. After a 20-0 non-league romp at Tucson Amphitheater on Tuesday, in which four pitchers combined to no-hit the Panthers, Buena faced a crucial 5A Southern Region game at Cienega and lost 9-1.
The loss dropped the Colts to 6-3 overall 2-3 in the region, in fourth place behind first-place Cienega. They need to be prepared next week, with region games against Desert View and Sunnyside, and coach Mark Schaefer is confident they will be.
“We will be ready to play next week,” he said. “We made improvements today that are going to show up in the future.”
First baseman Josh Watt went 2-for-2 and Luke Serna’s double scored Victor Lopez with Buena’s only run in the second inning.
Pitchers Sam Pitts and Cezar Fernandez had a rough outing. Each went three innings and combined to allow 14 hits while striking out seven.
Boys and girls track and field
The teams will have several competitors entered in the 81st Annual Nike Chandler Rotary Track & Field Invitational this weekend. They used Wednesday’s home meet with Desert View and Sahuarita as a warmup.
In Chandler, the Colts’ top performers were Sebastian Ramsey and Samuel Roark in the 1,600. Ramsey placed 25th in 4:58.54 and Roark was 32nd in 5:05.77. Complete results were unavailable at press time.
Wednesday, Buena won the boys competition with 109 points to Desert View’s 39 and Sahuarita’s 6. The girls final was Desert View 45, Buena 38, Sahuarita 31.
“The meet went well,” said Buena coach Roger Bristow. “Our younger kids are getting better with the exposure at these Wednesday meets against the other schools varsity competitors.
“We ran the varsity distance kids in different (shorter) events than normal to work on their leg speed and competitiveness. The throws were solid again with some personal best efforts. The sprinters are discovering their speed now after Coach Joe Thomas and Coach Toyah Swift worked on their strength and mechanics during the first month of the season.”
Jackson Glamann led the boys with firsts in four events: long jump (17-2 1/2), 100 meters (11.2), 200 meters (24.0) and 400 meters (55.5). William Stemler was the other multiple-event winner, taking the shot put (424-1) and javelin (141-0).
Sarah Roberts was the only girl to win more than once, capturing the 800 meters (3:07) and 1,600 meters (6:46). Marissa Hullinger won the shot put (25-1 1/2) and Avery Wood took the discus (76-0).
Volleyball
It was always going to be a work in progress, but Buena’s volleyball coaches say have don’t have any complaints.
“The team is doing a great job and we are seeing a lot of growth,” head coach Anne Moody Conaway said. “We have eight out of the 12 players that are brand new to the sport. They have exemplary sportsmanship, support and mentor each other, and are a wonderful group of respectful young men.”
The Colts are 1-4, coming off a 3-2 loss to Tucson Pueblo Magnet and a 3-0 defeat against Tucson Catalina Foothills. They’ll be busy next week with games Tuesday at home against Amphi, Wednesday at Marana Mountain View and Thursday back at home against Marana.
“As this will be our first week of three matches, our strategy is to be focused, determined and work on our drills for precision and accuracy,” said assistant coach Evisa Swiney.
The coaches know the team is up for the challenge.
“Austin Cox, team captain, is an outstanding team player and mentor,” Conaway said. “Zachary Swiney (Evisa Swiney’s son), the co-captain, is an exceptional setter whose speed and accuracy is consistent.
“Ian San Nicolas is an amazing player, team leader and his technical knowledge during the game is very valuable. Hitters Bryson Bursik and Hudson Richards are honing their skills at the net with continued growth hitting and blocking. Korey Goulding is our back row specialist and can be relied on to perform well anywhere on the court.”
Conway also mentioned the bench — Dom Randozzo; his brother, Roman Ranozzo; Joseph Wallace;l Jude Pritchard; Simon Guijosa and Gunner Tacey — as providing needed support.
Boys tennis
Talk about an up-and-down week. The boys saw both ends of the tennis spectrum in matches against Tucson Rincon/University and Tucson Desert View. They dropped a 7-0 match against Rincon/University on Tuesday but rebounded for a 9-0 win over Desert View on Thursday.
Buena is 3-4 on the season, ranked No. 28 in Division I and is in third place in the Tucson Section.
The two matches weren’t a surprise for coach Jacob Weiss.
“The season is going exactly how I thought it would go with a young team that is lacking experience on the court,” Weiss said. “For most all players, this is their second year playing tennis, they never picked up a racquet before their freshman year!”
With the learning curve there comes some pleasant surprises.
“I have a couple of players who really took a big jump in their tennis skills, Andy Curtis and Kieran Baluns have improved their game,” Weiss said. “I’m excited to see how they finish out the season and how much they improve before next season.”
Desert View did not put a complete squad on the court, and forfeited five matches, including singles matches to Curtis and Baltunis. However, the duo registered an 8-1 victory in the only doubles match played.
It’s been somewhat of a different experience for Weiss.
“I’m used to coaching experienced players and we focus more on strategies and ball placement,” he said. “With this team we are focusing on the basics of the game.
But I am having a blast.”
Girls tennis
The girls had a similar outcome against Rincon/University and Desert View, losing 0-9 and winning 9-0.
With a record of 3-5, the Colts’ Division I ranking is 28 out of 60, while they are third in the Division I Tucson Section.
“There are several schools in our section with varying degrees of strength in their tennis programs,” Harris said. “As this is only my second season coaching, and we only played four matches last year, almost every match has at least one surprise in store for me!”
One surprise was the strength and ability of Rincon junior Tanvi Narendran, one of the United States Tennis Association’s top ranked under-18 players in Arizona. Harris said Buena No. 1 Eliza Lambson did a credible job rising to the challenge against Narendran despite a 6-0, 6-0 loss. Junior Tamara Petersen stepped to play No. 6 singles and joined sophomore Chloe Haws for doubles.
Against Desert View, freshman Mallory Hooper again joined Chloe Haws to play doubles (8-0), and in the No. 6 singles spot won 6-0, 6-0.
“One thing that impresses about this team is that no matter what the score is or how the match may be going, they are positive, stay focused and encourage each other,” Harris said. “Of course, they get tired, disappointed or discouraged at times, but they all find ways to work through it.”
Buena hosts Marana on Tuesday and is at Tucson High on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.