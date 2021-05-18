Buena High’s four entries in the Division II state track and field championships last week at Gilbert Perry High School produced decent results.
William Stemler had the top performance, finishing fourth in the shot put with an effort of 48-05.75. Stemler also placed fourth in the javelin competition the week before.
Dominic Avant was sixth in the discus at 137-01, Caleb Danielson posted a four-way tie for ninth in the high jump with 5-10 and Jackson Glamann was 12th in the 400-meter dash in 50.56.
The team tied for 19th place with 13 points. Queen Creek Casteel won the Division II team title with 121 points.
Baseball
Buena baseball player Josh Watt has been selected to play in the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association all-star game May 30 at Goodyear Ballpark. Watt, a first baseman, hit .388 for the Colts this season, scored 15 runs and posted a 1.000 fielding average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.