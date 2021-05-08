Buena High’s William Stemler placed fourth in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II state championship finals of the javelin at Chandler Seton High Saturday.

Stemler, a junior, recorded a throw of 155-2.

Stemler recently posted a personal record of 160-9 in the event. This is his first full season of javelin competition.

The remainder of the Division II track championships will be held Thursday and Saturday at Gilbert Perry High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments