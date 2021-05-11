SURPRISE — Buena High’s softball team bowed out of the Class 5A state tournament Tuesday, falling 11-0 to the No. 1-ranked Surprise Willow Canyon Coyotes in five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The eighth-ranked Colts finish the season with a 13-4 record. They advanced to the quarterfinals after a 3-1 opening-round victory over Peoria Centennial last week.
“It’s just one of those things,” Buena coach Mike Tomooka said. “I just have no idea what happened, especially after the opening round, how sharp we looked. A different venue, a different field, just a lot of factors. I’m still so proud of them.”
The Coyotes built an 8-0 advantage after three innings and cruised the rest of the way. They collected 14 hits. Trinity Kennemer led the attack, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in, while Raelynn Rogers was 3-for-3 with one RBI.
Willow Canyon pitcher Marissa McCann stifled the Colts, allowing two hits and two bases on balls while striking out eight.
Laura Scott-Winhold singled in the fifth and Katie Serna singled in the second for Buena’s only hits. Pitcher Sophia Griffith struck out two and walked one. Only four of the Coyotes’ runs were earned as the Colts committed three errors.
