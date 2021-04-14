DOUGLAS — It was a rough two days for the Douglas Bulldogs last week, who suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 12-4 to Walden Grove at Copper King Stadium on April 6 and falling 4-2 to Sahuarita the next day in Sahuarita.
In the game with Sahuarita, things got off to a rough start for Douglas when in the bottom half of the first, Sahuarita's leadoff batter belted a home run on the second pitch. Sahuarita tacked on two more runs in the inning.
In the top of the second the Bulldogs battled back, scoring two runs, the first coming off a steal at home by Aaron Torres and the second coming a few pitches later when Damian Robles scored on a Gaston Gonzalez double.
Sahuarita would add one more run, this a solo home run, in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead.
Robles started on the mound for Douglas and lasted five innings, giving up four runs and nine hits while fanning six and walking one. Carlos Corona threw one inning in relief, allowing no runs and no hits while fanning one.
Douglas had five hits this game. Diego Alan Ohoa, Marco Pena, Torres, Erian Pena and Gonzalez all were 1-for-3. The Bulldogs struck out 11 times this game and left four men on base.
The day before against Walden Grove, mental mistakes, miscues and six errors dogged the Bulldogs.
Walden Grove had a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the second before Douglas' Yael Cano and Robles scored to make it 7-2.
The Red Wolves responded with three more in the top of the third, followed by two in the top of the fifth, taking a 12-2 lead.
Douglas avoided the mercy rule as it scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.
Aiden Rodriguez, Geraldo Quijada and Diego Alan Martinez pitch for Douglas, allowing Walden Grove 12 runs, only five of which were earned, and seven hits while fanning seven and walking seven.
Douglas had just three hits. Ochoa was 1-for-2 while Corona and Pena each were 1-for-4.
The Bulldogs, 3-4 overall, 2-2 in conference and 1-2 in region play, were at Tucson Amphitheater on Tuesday. On Friday Douglas hosts Rio Rico, at which time the 2001 baseball state championship team from DHS will be recognized. The game begins at 5 p.m. The recognition ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Copper King Stadium.
DHS softball wins one, loses one
Douglas softball won one and lost one last week, beating Walden Grove 13-3 on April 6 before falling 16-5 at Sahuarita the next day.
Sahuarita had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the third and scored five runs . After giving up a run to Douglas in the top of the fourth, Sahuarita Scored another five runs, making the score 13-3.
Alicia LaMadrid was the losing pitcher for Douglas, giving up 16 runs and 11 hits. She fanned two and walked 10.
Estevannie Rojas and Samantha Nieblas each hit 2-for-3 with a home run. Isabel Tanabe was 1-for-3 with a double andAriana Villalobos and LaMadrid each were 1-for-3.
In the victory over Walden Grove, LaMadrid was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs and nine hits while striking out six and not allowing a walk.
Tanabe hit 3-for-5 this game with a solo home run, Victoria Valenzuela was 2-for-3, Rojas 2-for-5 with a double, Elizabeth DelaRiva 4-for-5 with a double, Alondra Andrade 2 for 4 with a double, Villalobos 1-for-4, Nieblas 1-for-3, LaMadrid 1-for-3 and Laritza Martinez 1-for-2.
The split leaves the softball team with a 3-4 record overall, 2-1 in region play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.