DOUGLAS — On a day when the 2001 state champion Douglas Bulldogs baseball team was honored prior to the start of the game, the 2021 Douglas Bulldogs grabbed an early lead and then lost it, falling 10-6 to the league-leading Rio Rico Hawks at Copper King Stadium.
Diego Alan Ochoa’s run in the bottom of the first gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Gaston Gonzales’ run in the second inning increased Douglas’ lead to 2-0.
The Hawks rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the third. Rio Rico took control of the regional game in the top of the fourth, scoring five runs off two hits, two walks and two hits by pitch for a 7-2 lead.
In the bottom half of the sixth Aaron Torres scored for Douglas, making the score 7-3. Several batters later Carlos Corona belted a bases-clearing double that scored three more runs, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 7-6.
Rio Rico scored an additional three runs in the top of the seventh, padding its lead to 10-6.
Damian Robles, Corona, Aiden Rodriguez and Marco Esquer all pitched for Douglas. allowing 10 runs and 14 hits while striking out six and walking four.
Corona hit 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs and had three RBIs; Gaston Gonzalez was 2-for-3; Ochoa, Marco Pena, Torres and Yael Cano each had one hit.
On April 13 the Bulldogs were in Tucson where they shut out the Amphi Panthers 15-0 in five innings.
Douglas used a five-run first and a six-run second to take an 11-0 lead and never looked back.
Victor Daniel-Stuppi, Reece Trevizu and Diego Alan Martinez all pitched for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits while fanning 11 and walking two.
Douglas had 18 hits. Ochoa, Cano, Pena, Martinez and Robles each were 2-for-2; Geraldo Quijada was 2-for-3; and Rodriguez and Stuppi each were 1-for-2.
Friday’s win keeps Rio Rico on top of the 4A Gila Region with a 5-2 mark and a 6-3 overall record.
Douglas drops to fourth place with a 2-3 region mark and a 4-5 record overall.
DHS softball tops Amphi
Douglas fell to Rio Rico 18-5 Friday in 4A Gila softball action at Douglas High School.
Ariana Villalobos and Alicia LaMadrid both pitched, allowing Rio Rico 18 runs and 11 hits, striking out five and walking 11.
Isabel Tanabe was 2-for-4 with a double, Victoria Valenzuela 1-for-4 with a double, Estevannie Rojas 2-for-4 with a home run, Elizabeth DelaRiva 1-for-4, Alondra Andrade 2-for-4 and Ruby Sandoval 1-for-2.
On April 13 the DHS softball team beat Amphi 12-1.
LaMadrid pitched two innings, allowed two hits, struck out one and walked three. Jasmine Escalante pitched three innings, allowed two hits, fanned one and walked one.
Tanabe was 1-for-3 with a double, Valenzuela 2-for-4 with a triple, Rojas 2-for-4 with a home run, Ariana Villalobos 1-for-3, DelaRiva 3-for-4, LaMadrid 2-for-2, Samantha Nieblas 4-for-4 with two doubles, Alondra Andrade 1-for-4 and Laritza Martinez 1-for-1.
Douglas softball is 4-5 overall, 3-3 in conference and 3-2 in region with a home game Thursday against Sahuarita followed by a rematch with Rio Rico Friday in Rio Rico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.