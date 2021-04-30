Bulldogs win fourth straight game

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs chalked up their fourth consecutive win Tuesday knocking off the Tucson Pueblo Magnet Warriors 11-1 in five innings in 4A baseball action at Copper King Stadium.
Pueblo’s lone run came in the top half of the first.
The Bulldogs countered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning as Diego Alan Ochoa and Aiden Rodriguez each scored, giving Douglas a 2-1 lead.
Damian Robles’ run in the bottom half of the second increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.
A four-run third and a four-run fifth gave Douglas a 10-run lead, allowing the game to be stopped on the 10-run mercy rule.
Alexis Favela’s single with one out in the bottom of the fifth scored Marco Pena with the game-ending run.
Victor Daniel-Stuppi and Diego Alan Martinez each pitched for Douglas, allowing Pueblo one run and five hits while striking out two and walking three.
Douglas had 13 hits. Robles was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI; Erian Perez was 2-for-2; Rodriguez was 3-for-4; Pena was 0-for-3 but had two RBIs; Gaston Gonzalez 1 for 4 with two RBIs; Favela was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Ochoa and Jose Merino each were 1-for-1 with an RBI.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season Tuesday at Buena.
