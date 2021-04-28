DOUGLAS — Three wins by the Douglas Bulldogs baseball team over a four-day stretch has created a four-way tie for first place in the 4A’s Gila Region.
The Bulldogs shut out the Walden Grove Red Wolves 5-0 April 20 at Walden Grove. Two days later, at Copper King Stadium in Douglas, the Bulldogs defeated Sahuarita 7-4. On Friday Douglas was in Rio Rico defeathering the Hawks 16-4 while also avenging a 10-6 loss a week earlier at Copper King Stadium.
At Rio Rico the Bulldogs found themselves down early 3-0 after the Hawks erupted for a three-run first.
Douglas came back with two runs in the second and two more in the third taking a 4-3 lead. Rio Rico tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of the inning.
The remainder of the game belonged to Douglas as the Bulldogs scored three runs in the fifth before scoring eight in the sixth.
Damian Robles pitched most of the game for Douglas, giving up four runs and five hits while striking out two and walking three. Diego Alan Ochoa threw six pitches in relief of Robles.
The Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits. Ochoa was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs; Carlos Corona and Marco Pena each were 2-for-2 with Corona having an RBI and Pena three RBIs; Aiden Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Erian Perez 2-for-3 and Aaron Torres 2-for-4, both with RBIs.
Against Sahuarita, the Mustangs led 1-0 going into the bottom of the second when the Bulldogs rallied for three runs and a 3-1 lead.
Douglas led 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth when it scored two runs, increasing its lead to 6-2.
The Bulldogs had a 7-2 edge when Rio Rico scored its final two runs of the game.
Marco Esquer began the game on the mound for Douglas and pitched 6 1/3 innings before being replaced by Rodriguez. Esquer allowed four runs and eight hits, striking out four and walking one.
Douglas had 10 hits. Rodriguez hit 3-for-3 and had two RBIs; Esquer 2-for-3; Gaston Gonzalez. Perez and Robles each were 1-for-3.
In the win over Walden Grove Douglas waited until the fourth inning to start scoring, getting one run in the fourth followed by two in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.
Geraldo Quijada, Victor Daniel Stuppi and Diego Alan Martinez all pitched for Douglas, limiting the Red Wolves to no runs and three hits, fanning four and walking four.
Douglas had another 10 hit game as Pena and Rodriguez each were 2-for-4; Gonzalez 2-for-3 and Perez 2-for-2. Torres was 1-for-2.
“This was a great week for DHS baseball,” Douglas’ coach Fabian Ochoa said. “We knew that we had to win out to have a chance at state and we did. Now we are in a four-way tie for first in our region. We have to win the rest of the remaining games to break that tie. I knew that this team was talented and that this team could beat anyone. We beat two college-committed pitchers (Sahuarita’s Fernie Barreda/Cochise) and (Rio Rico’s Raul Gayazar/South Mountain) on back-to-back days. I’m so proud of the resiliency and competitiveness that these guys showed.”
The Bulldogs 7-5 overall, 6-3 in conference and 5-3 in region, played Tucson Pueblo Magnet on Tuesday in its final home game of the regular season. Douglas will be at Sahuaro April 29 before wrapping up the regular season May 4 at Buena.
