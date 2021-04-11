DOUGLAS — A professional bullfighter working the Cochise College rodeo Friday at the Cochise County Fairgrounds got a “wild ride” and became an unexpected part of the event when he and his partner were trying to keep a bull rider who had been bucked off the massive bull from getting injured.
Cody Escobedo of Gilbert found himself in the midst of the craziness when a bull rider from New Mexico State University was bucked off the 1,500-plus-pound Brahman bull he was riding before the allotted eight seconds had expired. While his partner, Ethan Johnson from Las Cruces, New Mexico, was doing all he could to get the bull rider out of harm’s way, Escobedo was trying to distract the bull. As a result he was head-butted by the bull and tossed an estimated 6 to 8 feet in the air. He was not injured and remained in the arena assisting the remaining bull riders, later joking about the unexpected ride he took.
Escobedo, 25, says he’s been a bullfighter for about eight years. He says one day he was at a practice when it was announced individuals were needed to step into the arena where the practice was taking place to help distract the bulls. He offered his assistance, and since then was hooked.
“It’s now become my dream and passion,” he said. “Our main objective is to save the cowboys at all cost and make sure they can compete tomorrow and the next day. What happened today is part of the job. I’m glad we were able to save the bull rider. That had the potential to be a really bad wreck had I not been where I was at that exact moment and time.”
Escobedo states he has been injured numerous times throughout his career.
“Last April I broke both his legs and tore both ACLs,” he said. “I’ve had a total of seven ACL surgeries in this sport. I’ve definitely been through the ringer, that is a fact. I do this because of the passion; it’s something inside me, the experiences you get to have. It’s a cool job.”
Escobedo has his PRCA credentials and works with the contractors that brought the bulls and broncs to the Cochise College rodeo.
“I do pro rodeos, open rodeos, bar bull ridings, wherever they want me I’ll go,” he said. “Being on the road as much as we are is bittersweet. You definitely miss your home bed and your home life but when you sit and think about it, you’re getting paid to do what you love. I’m getting paid to travel the world and see people and do things that people pay to go do. It’s really a lot of fun.”
Escobedo says seeing a photo like the one of him getting tossed in the air makes him happy knowing that he did his job and both he and the bull rider were able to walk out of the arena.
Team and individual champions will be crowned Sunday when the Cochise College rodeo wraps up its final day of competition, which began on Friday.
The rodeo begins at 9 a.m. with calf roping, followed by breakaway roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback bronc riding, goat tying and concluding with saddle bronc riding.
Afterward the Grand Canyon Region team champion for the men and women will be announced followed by the announcement of the winner of the All-Around Cowboy and Cowgirl winners and then the individual event region winners will also be announced.
There is no admission charge and spectators are welcomed to attend.
