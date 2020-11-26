The Arizona Cardinals will play a game without Larry Fitzgerald for the first time since the 2014 season when they face the New England Patriots this Sunday, according to nfl.com
The future Hall of Fame wide receiver has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Fitzgerald is coming off one of his most productive games of this season when he posted eight receptions for 62 yards with a season-high 10 targets in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
For the season, Fitzgerald has 43 receptions for 336 yards, and his 43 catches rank second on the team behind DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the way with 72 receptions for 912 yards with four touchdowns.
