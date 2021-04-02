SIGNAL PEAK —The Cochise College Apaches bounced back from a 69-65 defeat at the hands of Central Arizona College last week with a 21-point trouncing of the Vaqueros on their home floor Tuesday, winning 83-61.
With the victory the Apaches won their third consecutive ACCAC regular season title and are the No. 1 seed in next week’s NJCAA Region I tournament.
Cochise led 39-26 at the half thanks to a strong defensive effort and was able to stretch the lead to as many as 28 points in the second half. The Apaches were led by Stephen Byard with 23 points. Johnny Garcia chipped in 19 points off the bench and Jalun Trent added 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Due to Arizona Western being on “pause,” Cochise has finished the regular season with an 8-2 record in ACCAC play, 9-3 overall.
“I am so proud of our guys for bouncing back and preparing the right way to play a team we just lost to and we came out ready to roll,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Coach (Derek) Lane did a great job as defensive coordinator the last three practices in preparation. Bottom line is our guys showed humility and pride in coming out and getting this done. Winning the conference three years in a row is a great accomplishment, even in this shortened COVID-19 season. I could not be more proud of our guys”
“Our coaching staff really locked us in and we made the proper adjustments to go out and clinch the championship,” sophomore forward Patrick Samoura added.
With the No.1 seed, the Apaches automatically advance to the Region championship game on April 10. Game time has yet to be determined.
Cochise will play the winner of Central Arizona College and Arizona Western College, who play at Arizona Western College Wednesday.
The winner of the NJCAA Region I tournament will advance to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the NJCAA National Tournament April 19-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.