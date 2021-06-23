Cochise College’s Jill Donnelly won two national championships at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, which ended Saturday.
The national finals rodeo featured a reported 413 cowboys and cowgirls from 11 different regions from all across the United States.
Donnelly won the goat tying event and was also the women’s all-around co-national champion along with Paige Rasmussen from Montana State University.
As a team, the Cochise women finished third behind first-place Montana State University and second-place Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Thirty-seven colleges and universities competed in the women’s division.
Throughout the week the cowboys and cowgirls competed in three different rounds of competition with the top 12 advancing to Saturday’s final round.
Donnelly teammates Maddee Doerr finished third in goat tying while Catherine Clayton finished third in breakaway roping.
“It is such an amazing feeling,” Donnelly said Monday from her home in South Dakota. “I’m feeling very blessed and excited about the whole thing.”
Donnelly entered Saturday’s final round in third place. On her final run she posted a time of 6.5 seconds which, when added to the previous three-day times of 6.4, 6.7 and 6.8 seconds respectively, gave her the title with a combined time of 26.4 seconds, two-tenths of a second better than Sheyenne Andersen of Missouri Valley College who placed second with 26.6 seconds.
“That was a pretty hectic time,” Donnelly said after her final performance and waiting to learn if she had won the national championship. “I was in the back outside the arena but still inside the building. It was pretty packed inside. You really can’t see what’s going on but you can still hear the noise.
“The people back where I was wanted the national champ on a horse to do a victory lap. I was back there waiting and the last girl went and she had a fast time and people thought she had won. I was getting ready to leave but then her goat got up (giving her a no time) and that’s when I was told to get on my horse and do a victory lap. When they told me I had won I couldn’t believe it.”
Donnelly credits Cochise College coaches Lynn and Rick Smith for helping her achieve this dream.
“Our goal at Cochise has always been to get to the national finals and win once we’re there,” she said. “It was really nice being able to celebrate this with Lynn and some of my teammates once we were done. I’m glad I was able to do this for them and my school.”
Donnelly graduated from Cochise in May 2020 with an associates degree in business administration but came back to rodeo since the CNFR was canceled last year because of COVID.
“Having that extra year of eligibility to compete is what helped me decide to go back to Cochise,” she said. “I’m so glad I did. It was a lot of fun being a part of this team this year.”
Shortly after winning the national championship Donnelly began receiving scholarship offers from other schools. She says this was more than likely her last rodeo with Cochise but she has yet to decide where she will attend school next year.
“This has been a wild couple of days,” she said. “I’m not really sure yet just what my plans are. If this was my last rodeo at Cochise it’s a great feeling knowing that I accomplished everything I set out to accomplish.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that I did what I set out to do. It’s a great way to finish. It was a super fun environment to compete in. On Sunday I had a nine-hour drive back home. That’s when everything began to sink in.”
Both Rick and Lynn Smith said they are so proud of what this team accomplished at nationals.
“As a coach I don’t think I have ever been more proud of anyone especially when you look at the way they came through on Saturday night in the finals in front of a literally packed house,” Rick Smith said. “For them to step up the way they did and perform the way they did was pretty special.
“Most of the coaching credit for what those girls did goes to my wife, Lynn. She’s the one that works with those girls day after day. She’s the one that instills the toughness in them and she’s the one that taught them the skills on how to compete at that level. Most of the credit goes to Lynn.”
Smith said he really appreciated the fact the Cochise College administration of Dr. JD Rottweiler, outgoing athletic director Bo Hall and incoming athletic director Guy Meyer were all in attendance, showing their support for the Apaches.
Doerr finished the goat tying with a combined time of 27.5 seconds having posted times of 6.5, 6.7, 7.6 earlier before posting a 6.8 Saturday.
Clayton showed her toughness in breakaway roping, posting times of 2.8, 4.4 and 3.7 seconds before her 2.8 Saturday gave her a combined time of 13.7.
Cochise College freshman Chenoa VandeStouwe competed in goat tying but did not qualify for Saturday’s performance, finishing 39th in the nation out of 52 goat tiers.
“Our girls team was tough this year,” Rick Smith said. “We may have finished second in the region but I knew we had a chance to do well at nationals, which we did. I was grateful but not surprised. We’re proud of all of them for sure.”
Cochise men’s rodeo
In the men’s rodeo, Clarendon College of Clarendon, Texas, was crowned the national champion followed by Panola College of Pathola, Texas, in second and host Casper College of Casper, Wyoming, came in third. Cochise finished 47th out of 50 teams.
Cochise failed to have any of its cowboys qualify for Saturday’s championship round.
Saddle bronc rider Zane Munoz came the closest, finishing 13th. He successfully rode his bronc the first two rounds of competition but was bucked off in the third round.
Dawson Davis represented the Cochise men in the steer wrestling and finished 30th. Davis had a time of 8.8 seconds on his first steer but then missed the next two.
Landon Munoz also competed in the steer wrestling and finished 33rd, missing his first two steers of the rodeo before posting a time of 16.5 seconds on his third steer.
Sherrick Sanborn competed in the tie down and team roping events. He placed 21st in the tiedown event and 33rd in the team roping. Garrett Hershberger placed 16th in team roping.
“We’re not going to rebuild but we’re going to reload and we’ll give them hell again,” Smith said, looking ahead to next season. “As long as Lynn and I are at Cochise College the goal every year is going to bring back a national championship.”
