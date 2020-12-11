PALOMINAS — The Palominas Elementary School boys basketball team won the Cochise Athletic Conference championship for the first time in more than 20 years.
The Pintos defeated the Huachuca City School Mustangs 46-41 on Thursday at Palominas Elementary School.
Jeremiah Malone of the Mustangs led both teams in scoring with 30 points. Tyrick Tester was second on the team in scoring with 11 points.
“Honestly (the game) could have gone either way,” Huachuca City School coach Efrain Galvez said. “We missed 11 free throws. At the end of the game that hurt us.”
“Our kids overcame a lot of adversity in the game,” said Palominas head coach Bart Nieuwenhuis. “I have to give kudos to Huachuca City. They are a scrappy bunch. They play hard.”
Thursday evening’s win capped Palominas’ undefeated season. The Pintos finished with a 7-0 overall record and were 5-0 against CAC opponents. Damian Elias led the Pintos with 20 points while Charlie Price had 19.
“Elias is the best kid at the junior high level and that I’ve ever coached,” Nieuwenhuis said. “The heart Charlie Price brought to the team (was incredible).”
The head coach added that Elias, Price and Dylan Mitchell were the team’s core guys who carried them this year. Nieuwenhuis said the three players were part of last year’s team that made it to the final four.
“These kids like each other and they like winning together,” Nieuwenhuis said.
Like Nieuwenhuis, Gavez believes his team’s chemistry is what made them successful and landed them in the championship game. He said his eighth graders have been playing together since they were in fifth grade and he has known them since they were in third and fourth grades.
“They play like a team,” Galvez said. “I’m thankful I was able to tell my eighth graders we’d have a season. It might not have been a whole season but they got to have the memories of playing their eighth grade season.”
Nieuwenhuis also was glad his kids could play. The championship is extra special because long-time Palominas coach and teacher Tim Kearne, is retiring after 30 years with the school.
“I can remember a time he wasn’t coaching,” Nieuwenhuis said. “It’s really great to win a championship, especially in Mr. Kearney’s last year.”
