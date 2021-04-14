DOUGLAS — Postseason basketball honors have been handed out to Cochise College’s Stephen Byard and Jerry Carrillo, head coach of the Apaches.

Byard was selected as the Player of the Year while Carrillo, along with Charles Harrel of Arizona Western, were selected co-Coaches of the Year in the all-ACCAC/Region I postseason awards announced last week.

Byard led the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game. He was also tops in field goal percentage with a .670 mark.

Harral led the Matadors to a 10-2 overall record and 7-2 in league play heading into the regional playoffs. Carillo had similar numbers at 9-3 and 8-2.

Jalun Trent of Cochise College was awarded All-ACCAC/Region I First Team honors along with Brenton Woods of CAC, Najeeb Muhammad and Evan Butts of Arizona Western and Ty Rankin of Eastern Arizona College.

