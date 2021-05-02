Cochise soccer drops second straight match

DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team dropped its second straight match Thursday, falling 2-1 to the Phoenix College Bears.
When the teams met in the season opener several weeks ago in Phoenix, Cochise was shut out 4-0.
In the rematch at Cochise College, a foul against the Apaches inside the goalie box led to a one-on-one penalty kick between Kiana Miyazato of Phoenix College and Apaches goalie Brianna Guzman. Miyazato was able to get the shot past Guzman, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the match.
The score remained 1-0 until the 60-minute mark when Cochise College’s Maria Azarias scored off a Kayla Reynaud assist, tying the match at 1-1.
Four minutes later Phoenix regained the lead when it scored and hung on to complete the season sweep of the Apaches.
Phoenix outshot Cochise 7-4. Guzman recorded five saves at goalie for Cochise.
“We played very hard today,” Cochise College coach Bobby Peters said after the match. “Phoenix is a strong team, and they finished the opportunities they were given. We unfortunately gave up two opportunities that they capitalized on. We had our chances as well. I thought we had the tying goal, and had to watch a replay to see it was a nice save by the keeper. If we keep playing this way, and we get healthy, we will be in a really good spot to challenge for the region championship.
“Conference will go to Phoenix this year. They earned it, they are a very strong team. I hope they do really well going forward in the D2 series. We will rebound, I’m not upset with our effort. Each game we are getting a little better. We could have won, but their play was strong enough to hold us off. Since our first match we have scored in every match we have played in, so now we just need to work on the other end of the play.”
Cochise, 3-3, hosted Pima Saturday afternoon.
The results from that match will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Herald/Review. The Apaches conclude regular season play Thursday at Glendale.
