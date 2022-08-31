Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s soccer team found out Monday it is ranked 17th in the nation in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

The rankings came after Cochise, 3-1, had its three-match win streak snapped Saturday in a 3-0 road loss to Phoenix College.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments