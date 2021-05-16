DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s soccer team eked out a 1-0 win over the Arizona Western College Matadors Friday, winning the Region 1, Division 1 championship and advancing to the NJCAA West District championship round, which will be played May 22 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
The winner of the upcoming match against the West District champion will advance to the NJCAA national championships later this month in Georgia.
Friday’s region championship is the first for women’s soccer at Cochise College.
Daniela Gomez’s goal off a Sanne Croes assist with 1:40 remaining in regulation broke a 0-0 tie, giving Cochise a 1-0 lead and moments later the win.
Both teams battled for the first 88 minutes with Western holding a 17-3 edge in shots on goal.
Cochise College sophomore goalie Brianna Guzman, playing her last home match as a member of the Apaches, was outstanding in the box, stopping everything that came at her and finishing with a season-high 17 saves.
“It was a fantastic win for our ladies,” said Cochise coach Bobby Peters. “We entered the match with a game plan to limit the high scoring opportunities we gave them last time we played. Bri played amazing in the match, recording 17 saves.
“Our offense struggled to generate any great opportunities on goal for most of the match. We weren’t seeing the game very well until midway through the second half. That is what makes the game so amazing, though. For a very offensive team to struggle, and be able to play very high level defense to win a match is a great sign. We have to do both to be successful.
“The girls get all the credit this match; 90 minutes of hard grinding defensive work is tough. They managed the parts of the game we needed to win very well.”
In a way, Friday’s win avenges a 1-0 Region 1 semifinal loss the Apaches suffered to Western at Cochise on Halloween Day 2019.
