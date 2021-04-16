DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team won its second straight match April 10, dropping Glendale Community College 6-1 at the Cochise College Douglas campus.
As a result of that win plus one two days before over Pima, the Apaches have landed Player of the Week in addition to Goalkeeper of the Week honors for the ACCAC. Maria Azarias pumped in six goals and had an assist in the two Cochise wins while goalkeeper Samantha Renteria made six saves and allowed just one goal in 77 minutes of action.
Against Glendale, Cochise jumped to a 3-0 first half lead thanks to two goals from Azarias and one from Daniela Gomez.
Glendale’s goal in the 32nd minute cut the Apaches lead to 3-1 at intermission.
In the second half, Azarias scored two more goals and Gomez closed out the match with another.
Cochise outshot Glendale 16-9. Apaches goalie sophomore Brianna Guzman played the first half, allowing one goal with four saves.
Freshman Renteria played the second half in the goalie box, recording four saves and no goals.
Apaches coach Bobby Peters said his team began the season coming off a two-week COVID-19 hiatus and to face a team like Phoenix College, 3-0 to start the season, was tough. He is happy with how the team responded with wins over Pima and Glendale.
“We’re basically trying to find our footing right now,” he said. “We haven’t played in over a year and I haven’t even seen half of our team in 11-on-11 in a while. That first match was tough. It showed me some of our strengths and weaknesses, which allowed me to make some adjustments. I felt we were much better prepared going into the match with Pima.”
Peters said he has a strong team this year with a lot of solid players.
“We’re going with a little different formation beginning with our goalkeeper where we have Bri (Guzman) and Samantha Renteria,” he said. “On the back line we’ve got three new faces that are playing.”
Peters says he has five returners from last year, three of which are field players, Sofia Gallegos, Thaiza Goncalves, and Azarias, along with goalkeepers Guzman and Daniela Hernandez.
The Apaches just started practicing when they were forced into quarantine because of COVID issues and to have that behind them and to be playing matches now is “awesome.”
“For some of these girls these are their first matches in over a year,” Peters said. “There was definitely some rust at the start but these girls bounced back pretty quick and took the right approach to practice that allowed them to get themselves ready for the games.”
Peters said the main goal right now is to make it through the season without any issues or shutdowns.
At the start of the season Cochise was ranked 18th in the NJCAA preseason top 25 prior to the match with Phoenix. After that loss the Apaches dropped out of the top 25. But after the win over Pima they began getting some votes and are getting closer to the top 25.
The Apaches, 2-1, have a road match Saturday at Scottsdale, 1-1, before hosting Arizona Western on April 22. Phoenix and Pima will come to Cochise College later this season for a rematch.
No fans are being allowed to attend the games at Cochise College.
