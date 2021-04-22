SCOTTSDALE — The Cochise College women’s soccer team made it three consecutive wins Saturday night, shutting out Scottsdale Community College 2-0 in a key ACCAC showdown.
The win was the third straight for the Apaches, who appear to have rebounded from an opening night 4-0 loss to Scottsdale.
Samantha Renteria’s goal off a Clara Steffenson assist midway through the first half gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
Steffenson then scored an unassisted goal in the 89th minute of the match, giving the Apaches a two-goal cushion.
Cochise outshot Scottsdale 11-8. Goalie Brianna Guzman recorded eight saves for the Apaches, playing all 90 minutes.
“Scottsdale was a very tough opponent,” Apaches coach Bobby Peters said. "They created many opportunities, and thankfully, our players were up to the task. We were able to hold them scoreless for our first shutout of the season. Overall it was a great team effort that helped us get the victory. Our girls are starting to understand each other and play very well together.”
Cochise, 3-1, has a home match Thursday with Arizona Western
“We are looking forward to another great matchup versus Arizona Western,” Peters said.
