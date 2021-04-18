DOUGLAS — In what is being described as “a season of perseverance,” the Cochise College men’s basketball team has fought, been quarantined, supported each other and done all that was asked of them in order to win the Region 1 championship, earning the right to compete in the NJCAA national tournament which begins Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Apaches departed the Douglas campus Friday, making the 18-hour drive to nationals. They are expected to arrive on Sunday when they will be greeted by tournament officials and then get checked into their lodging quarters.
The 20th-seeded Apaches will play 13th-seeded Ranger College of Ranger, Texas, 19-4 overall, 12-3 in conference and winners of Region 5 and the North Texas Conference, Monday at 4:30 p.m. in a first-round game. The contest will be streamed live over the NJCAA.org network and will be the second to last game of the day, followed by South Georgia State versus Salt Lake Community College.
This is the third time in the program’s history and the first time since the 2014-15 season the Apaches have qualified for nationals. That season Cochise faced Vincennes College in the first round, a team that had been beaten just once prior to the tournament, and lost 90-60. The Apaches have never won a game at nationals and the players and coaches are hopeful this is the year they snap that streak.
Cochise began the year with a loss to Snow College, which would later lose to Salt Lake in the playoffs, preventing a tournament berth. That loss for the Apaches would be followed by a four-point loss to Arizona Western in Yuma several nights later.
Cochise would then get rolling, winning eight straight games only to have its season interrupted by the coronavirus, which forced a 14-day hiatus and the cancellation of five games. When the Apaches resumed play they won four of their five remaining contests, including a 83-62 thumping of Western in the Region 1 finals at Cochise.
For Apaches sophomores Patrick Samoura and Jalun Trent, this season has been unlike anything they would have ever imagined.
“It’s definitely been something different,” Trent said. “At the start of the season we didn’t have any chemistry amongst the team but as the season got along that improved and now we’re going to nationals. I can’t wait to get there and win.”
Samoura said this season has definitely been an experience unlike any other but its also taught him a lot about perseverance.
“With the COVID quarantine, it was different but we stuck together and now our chemistry is good,” he said. “From the start of the season to now, we are a different team.”
Trent and Samoura said the COVID-19 isolation they all experienced was tough but it also helped them bond more as a group. Wen they reunited they were eager to pick up where they left off.
Both sophomores say they are looking forward to going to nationals, playing against some of the best players in the country and hopefully getting Cochise that elusive first win at nationals.
Trent joked he’s planning on being at nationals long enough he was packing his television for the trip.
“I’d love nothing more than to be able to win it all,” Samoura stated. “I believe this team has the ability to do it.”
“We definitely have the belief that we have the talent to go there and win it all,” Trent added.
Derek Lane, an Apaches assistant coach, was a member of the 2014-15 team that went to nationals. He remembers that experience and has tried to help the players prepare for what they are about to experience.
“These are 24 of the best teams in the country that are going there all with the same goal in mind and that’s to win it,” he said. “Obviously there are some good teams that didn’t make it but no one is here by luck. It’s going to be fun. These guys have a chance to do something special if they can win on Monday.”
Looking back on the season, Lane said it’s been a lot of fun to watch this team grow and develop. He has seen first hand the effort these players have put into getting this opportunity.
“This has been great,” said Jerry Carrillo, head coach of the Apaches and the Region 1 Co-Coach of the Year. “These guys have definitely been through a lot this season. I’m appreciative of our administration for allowing us to play. We’ve gotten better and we’re getting better at the right time. Now we’re playing on a national stage, which is why we play. These guys have been a lot of fun to coach.”
Carrillo said looking at Ranger College on video, they have arguably the best shooter in the country who has verbally committed to Nebraska in Keisei Tominaga, from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, and they have a coach who is well known and respected in Larry Brown — not the Larry Brown who coached in the NBA. This coach has done an outstanding job in a very tough and competitive Texas league.
“They have good players, but so do we,” Carrillo said. “And we defend well. I like how we match up with them.”
This is Brown’s second stint at Ranger College. He was there 2011-13 and left to coach at Texas Tech for several years before returning this year.
“We’ve been (to nationals) two previous times,” he said. “In 2019 under Billy Gillispie, we were in the championship game and lost. We’ve been there before and had some success.”
Brown says he and his staff have been breaking down film on the Apaches and he’s also aware of Carrillo’s coaching success and what kind of talent Cochise is bringing to the national tournament.
“We have great respect for him and what they do with their program,” he said. “They’re tough. They have some good shooters and they play good defense. They are definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
Because of COVID, fan attendance at nationals will be limited to 25% of capacity.
“We’ll see what happens,” Carrillo said of the upcoming tournament. “I’d definitely say these guys have persevered this season; but we’re not done yet. Regardless of what happens we’re really proud of what these guys have accomplished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.