DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches extended their baseball season after knocking off the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters 8-6 Monday in a play-in game at Cochise College.
With the win, the sixth-seeded Apaches, 26-21 overall, 18-18 in conference, advance to a three-team double-elimination tournament which begins Thursday in Coolidge where Cochise will face South Mountain at 3 p.m. The winner will then face Central Arizona College, the ACCAC regular season champion, Friday at 11 a.m. in the second round while the loser of that game will face the loser of Thursday’s opening game later that same afternoon in an elimination game.
Eastern Arizona, which has three former Douglas Bulldogs on its roster, David Mata, Haziel Pena and Giovanni Cervantes, concludes its season 3-26 overall, 3-25 in conference.
Monday’s game saw Eastern capitalize on a leadoff triple by Tyler Mata-Lloyd, who later scored, giving the Gila Monsters a 1-0 lead.
Cochise responded in the bottom half of the inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs and collecting five hits, the big blow being a full-count double by Makai DeSoto that scored Ethan Silcox and Conner Caskenette.
Eastern countered with three runs in the top of the second, pulling within one at 5-4.
Cochise pushed the lead back up to three at 7-4, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks in the bottom of the fourth.
Eastern came right back and scored twice in the top of the fifth, pulling within one at 7-6.
The Apaches added a “insurance” run to its lead in the bottom of the eighth when Silcox scored on a Hernan Yanez double.
Marco Ozuna, who had been pitching for Cochise in the ninth, left the game with tightness in his shoulder after striking out the first batter of the inning. Jose Velasquez came in and faced two batters, getting the Gila Monsters to hit into a game-ending double play.
Nate Rohlicek started the game on the mound for the Apaches and lasted 1 2/3 innings before being replaced by Treyjen Meza, who later gave way to Ozuna, who pitched four innings.The Cochise pitchers allowed Eastern six runs and 11 hits, striking out 11 and walking three.
Soto and Yanez each hit 2-for-3 for Cochise while Aaron Marsh was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Mata pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth innings for Eastern, allowing Cochise one run and one hit, striking out five and not allowing a walk.
