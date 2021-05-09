COOLIDGE— The sixth-ranked Cochise College Apaches saw their baseball season come to an end Friday, losing back-to-back games to Central Arizona College and South Mountain Community College.
The day began with the Apaches suffering a 7-3 loss to the regular season conference champions from CAC.
Later that afternoon the Apaches, who on Thursday beat the Cougars 10-2, fell to South Mountain 8-3 in an elimination game. Central and South Mountain faced each other on Saturday with the winner advancing to the Region 1 finals.
In the Apaches’ game with Central, Cochise led briefly, scoring a run in the top of the first when Connor Caskenette doubled, scoring Hernan Yanez for a 1-0 lead.
Central took the lead in the bottom of the second, scoring a pair of runs to go up 2-1. The Vaqueros then tacked on four more runs in the fourth, followed by one in the sixth increasing their lead to 7-1.
The Apaches scored in the top of the eighth when Ethan Silcox homered, scoring Gerardo Hernandez.
The Apaches had five hits as Silox, Yanez, Caskenette, Eduarney Martinez and Jimmy DeLeon each had one hit.
Jose Velasquez and Ismael Pontiac pitched, combining to allow CAC seven runs and nine hits, striking out eight and walking four.
In the afternoon, South Mountain used a two-run first followed by a two-run second to take a 4-0 lead.
Cochise cut the lead in the top of the fourth when Caskenette homered, scoring Silcox.
In the bottom half of the inning the Cougars blasted a two-run home run and followed with a solo blast for a 7-2 lead.
Cochise scored a run in the top of the fifth but gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth.
The Apaches had just four hits. Caskenette, DeLeon, Makai Desoto and Javier Gutierrez each had one.
Mason Piert, Angel Ortiz and Treyjen Meza pitched for the Apaches, allowing South Mountain eight runs and 12 hits. They struck out seven and walked five.
Cochise ends the baseball season with a 27-23 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.