COUNTY — Cochise College women’s soccer won a thrilling 4-3 double-overtime match against the 10th-ranked Pima College Aztecs Thursday at Pima College.

The Aztecs’ ranking was announced last week in the latest DII NJCAA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 20 Poll.

Thursday’s match was 0-0 until the 64th minute when Maria Azarias from Santa Catarina, Brazil, scored for Cochise off a Clara Steffensen assist.

Pima responded with back-to-0back goals in a three-minute period, taking a 2-1 lead.

Kayla Reynaud’s unassisted goal in the 80th minute tied the match at 2-2.

Pima would reclaim the lead seven minutes later only to see Cochise tie it at 3-3 on Sofia Gallegos’ unassisted goal in the 89th minute to force overtime.

According to Cochise College officials, the first overtime period featured shots from both teams with a few scoring opportunities on each side.

Azarinas’ goal in the 107th minute gave Cochise a 4-3 lead and its first win of the season.

Four nights earlier the Apaches were shut out 4-0 by Phoenix College in the season opener at Phoenix College.

Cochise,1 -1 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, hosted Glendale College on Saturday.

Results from that match will be in the April 14 edition.

