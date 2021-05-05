DOUGLAS — Cochise College’s women’s soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the Pima College Aztecs Saturday afternoon at Cochise.
Despite no fans being allowed at the game, Cochise College coach Bobby Peters made it a point to honor his four departing sophomores, Brianna Guzman, Thaiza Goncalves, Sanne Croes and Daniela Hernandez.
Croes scored a 40-yard free kick at the 40:10 mark, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, at the 57:47 mark, Daniela Gomez scored a header off a cross from Kayla Reynaud, padding Cochise’s lead to 2-0.
The Apaches outshot Pima 7-6. Guzman recorded six saves in 90 minutes.
“We played much better today,” Peters said . “It was a tough battle the first half with the wind directly against us. It was hard to clear the ball. Our team stuck to our game plan, though, and reduced the opportunities for Pima. I believe we are finding our feet at the correct time. Our progress over the last couple games has been very good. Bri had a few very good saves that kept us in the game.”
Cochise, 4-3 overall and in conference, ends its regular season Thursday at Glendale, which the Apaches beat earlier 6-0. After Thursday’s match the ACCAC playoff pairings will be announced.
