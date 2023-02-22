Cochise baseball drops second straight doubleheader

Eduarny Martinez, centerfielder for the Cochise College Apaches, makes a leaping catch for the out Saturday at Cochise College in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS— The season has gotten off to a rough start for the Cochise College baseball team, currently in last place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Apaches lost their second straight doubleheader and extended their losing streak to four, falling to the Yavapai College Roughriders 6-0 and 6-4. The game originally was scheduled to be played in Prescott but snow at Yavapai College forced the game to be moved to Douglas.

