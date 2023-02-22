Cochise baseball drops second straight doubleheader

DOUGLAS— The season has gotten off to a rough start for the Cochise College baseball team, currently in last place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Apaches lost their second straight doubleheader and extended their losing streak to four, falling to the Yavapai College Roughriders 6-0 and 6-4. The game originally was scheduled to be played in Prescott but snow at Yavapai College forced the game to be moved to Douglas.
In the first game Saturday the Apaches struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time containing Yavapai, which scored one run in the top of the first inning, two in the top of the third and two in the top of the fifth and one more in the top of the sixth.
Yavapai and Cochise each had four hits this game. Carlos Vega, Eduarny Martinez, Damian Garcia and Gerardo Hernandez each had one hit for the Apaches.
Cochise used four pitchers, Alex Figueroa, Eduardo Villareal, Martin Miranda and Zak Elzy, who allowed Yavapai six runs and four hits while striking out eight and walking five.
In the second game Yavapai took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth when the Apaches finally generated some offense, scoring three runs tying the game at 3-3.
Sophomore Dylan Bradford’s single scored Hernandez with the first run of the game. Vega’s grounder plated Martinez and Kieran Gaffney hit a grounder that led to an error, allowing Bradford to score.
Yavapai regained the lead at 4-3 after scoring a run in the top of the sixth.
Cochise again tied the game. In the bottom of the eighth Bradford’s single and an error allowed Hernandez to score.
The Apaches’ pitchers could not stop Yavapai, however, giving up two runs in the top of the ninth.
Yavapai, which committed four errors, outhit Cochise 13-6. Bradford was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Hernandez, Martinez, Vega and Joel Lindahl each had one hit.
Angel Ortiz, Villareal, Mathias LaCombe, Tyson Noel and Samir Rojas pitched for Cochise, allowing six runs and 13 hits, striking out 11 and walking four.
Cochise, 9-6 overall, 0-4 in conference, was scheduled to host Pima Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in a doubleheader but weather conditions forced the game to be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 14.
The Apaches will step out of conference play to host Arizona Christian University in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday, Feb. 24, which will be followed by another doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 25, against Scottsdale Post Grad.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.