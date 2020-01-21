Energy. Emotion. Excitement. The Apaches have been making it a point to stick by these three words as the season continues. Saturday at Phoenix College, Cochise College men’s basketball played with all three and came home with a win defeating the Bears 86-75. The win moved the Apaches to 13-6 overall and finished the first half of ACCAC play at 7-4.
Sophomore Milan Szabo started the game with four quick points to give the Apaches a 4-0 lead, and Cochise never trailed again. Freshman Arion Lewis had his best game in an Apache uniform by scoring a career-high 29 points on 5-8 shooting from the three-point line. Sophomore Damon Wall continued his solid play with 16 points and 12 assists. Sophomore Milan Szabo led from the inside by scoring 17 points to go along with six rebounds while Buena product Freshman Quayshawn Gentry sparked the team by coming off the bench with energy and scoring 10 points.
“This was a great team effort. Multiple players stepped up and provided energy,” Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo said. “It was one of our most complete games all year. We need to continue to have guys make plays and bring energy as we start the second half of the conference season.”
Cochise was 18-25 from the FT line with Milan Szabo going 7-7.
The Apaches travel to take on Pima CC on the West Campus of Pima College Wednesday night.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics