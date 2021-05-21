Cochise College’s Azarias honored as PoY

DOUGLAS— Cochise College sophomore Maria Azarias has been honored as a 2021 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference women’s soccer co-player of the year.
She shares the honor with Kiana Miyazato of Phoenix College.
Azarias, a midfielder for the Apaches, played in all nine games this season. She led Cochise in goals and points scored with eight and 19 respectively. Her shot on goal percentage was .581.
No one from Cochise made the ACCAC first team. Second-team honors went to sophomore goalie Brianna Guzman and freshmen Daniella Gomez and Clara Steffensen. Sofia Gallegos of Cochise received honorable mention honors.
Region 1 first team honors were awarded to Azarias, Guzman, Gomez, Steffensen and Gallegos.
Apaches off to Utah
The Region 1 champion Apaches are bound for Utah where they will face a 12-1 Salt Lake Community College team that is on an 11-match winning streak and ranked second in the nation in the latest NJCAA women’s soccer poll.
Saturday’s District 18 title game will start at 10 a.m. The winner will play in the NJCAA national championship tournament which begins next week in Georgia.
The Bruins’ lone loss of the season came in Week Two when they were shut out 1-0 by Snow College, which they have beaten twice since that loss.
The match can be viewed at SWAC Digital Network (scenicwestnetwork.com) for a fee of $8, officials at Cochise College are reporting.
