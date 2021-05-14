Cochise College’s Byard awarded All-American honors

DOUGLAS — The National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced its 2021 All-American team and for the seventh consecutive year a member of the Cochise College men’s basketball team has achieved All-American status.
Cochise College freshman Stephen “Tank” Byard was named to the third team All-American squad
Byard was the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He led the conference in scoring with 19.1 points per game and was tops in field goal percentage with a .670 mark.
“Very good accomplishment for him and our program as we did play 14 games in this shortened season and Tank missed two games due to COVID,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “It is the seventh consecutive year a Cochise men’s basketball player has been named to an NJCAA All-American team dating back to 2015. We believe this is unprecedented to any school in the NJCAA.”
Of the seven Apaches to achieve All American honors, Byard is the only freshman. The others were sophomores.
Carrillo says Byard will be returning for a sophomore season at Cochise.
“He was consistent in his scoring and rebounding all season,” the coach said. “Our continued team success does lead to individual honors at the national level. Tank gaining this honor keeps the streak alive. That is true success.”
