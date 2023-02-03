DOUGLAS — The 16th-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team tied the school record of 18 consecutive wins set in 2011-12, beating the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters of Thatcher 79-65 Wednesday night at Stronghold gym.
The Apaches were down six at the midway point of the first half and trailed all the way down to the final seconds when Riley Parker drilled a three-quarters-court 3-pointer that hit nothing but net, giving Cochise a 34-33 lead at the half.
The teams exchanged leads most of the second half.
Jordan Hernandez’s 3 gave the Apaches a 50-48 lead and Oscar Cluff’s bucket less than 20 seconds later extended the lead to 56-52 at the midway point of the second half.
Cluff’s bucket and free throw with just more than eight minutes remaining gave Cochise a 62-54 edge.
Behind the scoring of Parker, Cluff, Tyreese Watson and Jalen Barbee the Apaches began pulling away, increasing their lead to 73-58 with 3:33 remaining.
Eastern pulled to within 11 twice in the closing minutes but never got any closer.
Cluff recorded another double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Parker chipped in 16 and Barbee contributed 10.
“Eastern Arizona came out with great energy on both ends of the floor to start the game,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Riley’s end-of-half 3-point shot did give us a nice boost. We did a better job of defensive rebounding in the second half and Oscar scored the ball very well at the rim.”
Cochise, 20-2 overall, 14-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, will go for a record 19th consecutive win Saturday when Pima Community College (18-4, 10-4), travels to Douglas for an ACCAC showdown.
Prior to the game Cochise will honor former All-American player and assistant coach Jay Collins, who passed away in July.
Tipoff for Saturday’s game is 4 p.m. There is no admission charge to any of the Apaches’ home games.
