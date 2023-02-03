DOUGLAS — The 16th-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team tied the school record of 18 consecutive wins set in 2011-12, beating the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters of Thatcher 79-65 Wednesday night at Stronghold gym.

The Apaches were down six at the midway point of the first half and trailed all the way down to the final seconds when Riley Parker drilled a three-quarters-court 3-pointer that hit nothing but net, giving Cochise a 34-33 lead at the half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments