With a game vs. a hated rival on the horizon, it would have been easy to look past Central Arizona College Wednesday night. Fortunately, the Cochise College men's basketball team stayed focused, protected their home court, and put away the Vaqueros with a 77-58 win. With the win, the Apaches completed the sweep of CAC and now sit at 16-6 overall and 10-4 in the ACCAC.
The first four minutes started slow for both teams with Cochise holding a slim 4-2 advantage. Over the next four minutes, Cochise would pull away thanks to a 10-3 run to make the score 14-5 with twelve minutes to go in the half. From there, Cochise would slowly pull away to take a 38-25 lead into the half.
The second half would go the same way as the first half ended. CAC would score the first basket to make the score 38-27, but then the Apaches would dominate over the next 10 minutes with a 14-0 run to open up a 52-27 lead and cruise to the finish line from there.
Freshman Arion Lewis would hit four 3's on the night and score 18 points while fellow Freshman Kyle Moore would have his best game of the year with 17 points and five rebounds and would finish the Cochise scoring with a monster dunk to put the exclamation point on the game. Sophomore Damon Wall would finish the night with a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists.
"We didn't execute particularly well in the first half and had better moments in the second half, but defensively we were pretty solid all night," said Cochise Head Coach Jerry Carrillo. "We need to continue to come out with energy and enthusiasm in order to keep moving up in the ACCAC."
The Apaches held CAC to 38% field goal for the night
The Apaches faced Arizona Western College Saturday in Douglas; the results of the game were not available by press time.
Women lose to Central Arizona
Cochise College women’s basketball fought hard till the end but could not overcome the size and aggressiveness of #13 ranked Central Arizona. The Apaches suffered their first loss in the last 11 games, 73-67, and their first loss of the new year. Vinisha Sherrod led the Apaches in scoring with 16 points, and Sharmayne Finley added 15 points. Central Arizona dominated the boards, holding a 50 to 33 advantage. Cochise rallied in the fourth quarter to make it a tie game with 3 minutes left, but could not stop the Vaqueros from getting the final victory.
The Apaches are now 18-4 overall.
Coach Laura Hughes said, “I was happy with the effort we gave and stayed with things even when we were down. However, being outrebounded by 27 was just too much for us to overcome. Central is one of the best teams in the country, and to beat them, we have to do a better job of eliminating our mistakes and being able to get stops.”
The Apaches faced Arizona Western College Saturday in Douglas; the results of the game were not available by press time.