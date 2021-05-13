Cochise soccer hosts playoff game Friday

DOUGLAS — For the second straight year the Cochise College women’s soccer team will be hosting a Region 1 playoff game Friday on the Douglas campus.
Due to Cochise College policy created by COVID-19, fans will not be allowed to attend the playoff match against Arizona Western, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. The match can be viewed online through the Cochise College athletic website.
On May 6, the CC women were upset 4-1 by a Glendale Community College team that hadn’t won a match all season and was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.
The loss, while disappointing, was not fatal as Cochise was able to hold onto its playoff spot.
Cochise College coach Bobby Peters said he had several players who were “fatigued” and did not play in the loss to Glendale, which definitely impacted his teams offensive performance. Cochise was without Clara Steffensen, who received a red card in the win over Pima and was forced to sit out the match with Glendale. Peters added he took out some players late in the match with Glendale, hoping to rest them for the playoff.
GCC led 1-0 at the half and added two more goals in the second half before Cochise finally scored on a goal by Kayla Reynaud, making the score 3-1.
Less than a minute after that goal, Glendale scored again, taking a 4-1 lead.
Glendale outshot Cochise 9-4. Brianna Guzman gave up two goals and recorded four saves. Her replacement, Samantha Renteria, also gave up two goals and had one save.
“Glendale is not a bad team, a couple of their goals were really well-struck balls,” Peters said. “I would say three-fourths of our team was heavily fatigued this game. I knew going into the match what we were dealing with. I also knew we were still in the playoffs. I managed the best I could with what I had available.”
The coach said come playoff time he expects his team to be the healthiest it has been all year.
“I just want us to stay healthy throughout the week, come out good and ready to play,” he said. “I think we’ll be OK.”
