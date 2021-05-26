TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Cochise College women’s soccer team had its season come to an end Saturday in a 4-0 loss at the District 18 finals to the No. 2-ranked Salt Lake Community College Bruins, winners of 12 straight matches.
This match was all Salt Lake as the Bruins dominated from the start, scoring their first goal 15 minutes into the contest and their second with six seconds remaining prior intermission for a 2-0 lead at the half.
Salt Lake dominated the match offensively, posting a 36-1 edge in total shots with a 14-0 margin in shots-on-goal
Cochise College sophomore goalie Brianna Guzman, making her final appearance as a member of the Apaches, had 10 saves in the loss.
“They are a very good squad,” Cochise College coach Bobby Peters said in a text after the loss. “There is a reason they are No. 2 (in the nation).”
Cochise ends the 2021 soccer season with a 5-5 overall record while Salt Lake moves on to the NJCAA national tournament in Georgia June 3-8.
