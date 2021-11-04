Cochise women looking to put last season behind them

DOUGLAS — It’s a new season with a whole new outlook for the Cochise College women’s basketball team.
Last year the Apaches and their first year coach Misty Opat struggled, losing every game and ending the year 0-11 overall, 0-8 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association, while averaging 55 points per game and giving up 73. Five of the Apaches’ regular season games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Instead of scrimmaging throughout the month of October and starting in November as is common most seasons, last season started in February and Opat, who was hired in July, didn’t see her team in person or begin practicing until January.
“Last year did not go anywhere near what I expected,” the coach said. “There were a ton of factors that played into that. COVID being one and coming in January. My programs have traditionally been big player development programs and we didn’t have that. And then obviously we played the best of the best teams. There were no guaranteed wins out there.”
The coach says she has some good core pieces from last year’s squad returning in sophomores Tatijana Tatar, Ajda Licinia, and Corina Suarez-Tudela, who all saw quality playing time; and Ajanhai Phoumiphat, who redshirted last year.
Tatar was second-team all conference and all region last year and seventh in the conference in scoring, averaging 10.9 points. Tudela was 11th in the league in scoring with 10.1 points.
“We’re looking forward, opposed to looking back in the rear view mirror,” Opat said.
Opat says her offseason recruiting went fairly well but she had a few international players from Nigeria she has been unable to get here due to COVID-19 related issues.
“Not having them here is disappointing because of their size but we’re going into the season with nine new kids,” she said. “We have a little bit of size, a little bit of strength. We have three freshman post players we’re going to rely heavily on to be contributors.”
Opat admits that having a full offseason with her team is going to pay dividends this season. She has added a new assistant coach to her staff as well.
According to the Cochise College athletics website, “Monique Whaley-Briggs joined the Apaches in August 2021 after spending the last year at the University of Texas in San Antonio, where she worked with the guards. Prior to UTSA, Whaley-Briggs spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. While at Texas Tech, she worked closely with the women’s staff to develop the players’ skillset and worked with the men’s and women’s basketball strength and conditioning coaches to strengthen and condition the players on both teams. At Texas Tech, the Lady Raiders grabbed national attention by being one of only nine teams to finish the non-conference season undefeated. With all eyes on them, the Lady Raiders culminated the season with the program’s first WNBA Draft pick in 14 years, first All-American in 14 years, most wins in seven years, two All-Big 12 selections, and the program’s highest win total in nearly a decade.”
Whaley-Briggs attended North Carolina Central University and was a member of the women’s basketball team from 2012-17. While working toward her bachelor’s degree in athletic training, she spent the 2016-17 years as a student athletic trainer at Duke, where she worked with the field hockey, men’s track, swimming and diving, and wrestling teams her last year as a student She earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from North Carolina Central in 2017, and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Tech in 2020.
“Having her on board is really going to help us,” Opat said. “She has come in and made a huge difference by bringing in that D1 mentality. We’ve really drilled player development here all preseason and she was a big part of that.”
Looking at the ACCAC, Opat said there is a ton of talent. Eastern Arizona College won the title last year, went to the national tournament and came close to upsetting one of the top seeds.
“We had several players from this conference that went D1 in the offseason,” Opat said. “Right now (Eastern Arizona) is the target we want to strive to get our team to beat. I believe we can do that.”
Opat says everyone is committed to getting Cochise women’s basketball back to where it was a couple of years ago.
“I feel we’re all motivated to having a successful season,” she added.
The Cochise women kick off their season Nov. 11-13 at a tournament in Thatcher where they will play California Christian College, Morton College and Frank Phillips College before beginning ACCAC play Nov. 17 at Scottsdale.
The Apaches’ home opener is Nov. 23 against Central Arizona College.
