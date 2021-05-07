Four Apache baseball players named All-ACCAC/All-Region

Cochise College sophomore catcher Hernan Yanez, sliding safely into third base earlier this season, was the Apaches' lone representative on the first team All-ACCAC/All-Region.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Four members of the Cochise College baseball team were awarded All-ACCAC/All-Region team honors this week.

Sophomore Hernan Yanez was named first team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a catcher. Hernan played in 46 games for Cochise this season and hit .359 with 11 doubles, six triples and 29 RBIs. He had a .508 on-base percentage and a .521 slugging percentage. As a catcher he had 257 putouts during the regular season. Yanez was the Apaches’ lone first-team representative.

Freshman Connor Caskenette was selected to the second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a outfielder.

He played in 45 games and hit .357 with a slugging percentage of .589 and an on-base percentage of .483.

He had 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Joining him on the second team, both as pitchers, were freshmen Nate Rohlicek and Marco Ozuna.

Rohlicek logged 63 innings in 12 games, posted a 7-2 record, had an earned run average of 3.43, gave up 57 hits, struck out 67 and walked 18.

Ozuna pitched a total of 47.1 innings in 22 games, posting a 4-1 record with four saves.

He had an earned run average of 3.61, gave up 43 hits, struck out 78 and walked 14.

Noah Turley of Yavapai College was the player of the year; Central Arizona’s Mat Olsen the pitcher of the year and Anthony Gilich, also of Central Arizona, was the coach of the year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments