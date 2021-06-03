TUCSON — The Arizona Wildcats host the Tucson NCAA Regional at Hi Corbett Field this weekend, welcoming Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbara and Grand Canyon for the first round of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championships. The Tucson Regional marks the 40th NCAA Tournament appearance for the Wildcats, which is tied for sixth most among all Division I programs with Cal State Fullerton and Arizona State.
Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 40-15 and a Pac-12 mark of 21-9. The Wildcats compiled 40 regular season wins for the 13th time in program history, while their 21 Pac-12 victories were the second-most conference wins in program history.
Since the final stretch of the 2019 season, which ended on a 10-game win streak, Arizona has rolled to the tune of an impressive 60-20 (.750) record with 18 series victories. The Wildcats enter postseason play ranked in all five major national polls as a unanimous Top 10 program.
Arizona is ranked No. 5 by D1Baseball, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 6 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. The Wildcats are also No. 9 in the rating percentage index against the 21st-toughest schedule in the country.
Arizona's offense continues its years-long trend of dominating the Pac-12 — the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season leading the conference in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits while tying for third in home runs.
The dominance extends beyond the Pac-12; Arizona is fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 8.7 runs per game while its 477 runs rank second in Division I and lead all Power 5 programs.
Sophomore infielder Tony Bullard was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the final weekend of the regular season.
Arizona players have earned five Pac-12 weekly awards this season, the most since the 2012 squad picked up seven.
Postseason points
• The Wildcats sport an all-time winning record of 70-46 (.603) in the Regional/District round of the NCAA Baseball Championships, with 19 Regional/District championships, the last coming in 2016.
• Since the NCAA Baseball Championship format change in 1999, Arizona has advanced to four Super Regional competitions, including one hosted at Hi Corbett Field in 2012.
• Under head coach Jay Johnson, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament in three of five full seasons (not including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign).
• Arizona's postseason record under Johnson is 12-6. The Cats have gone 5-3 in NCAA Regionals, 2-0 in NCAA Super Regionals, and 5-3 at the College World Series.
• Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba is the only Wildcat with NCAA Tournament experience. The sophomore made five postseason appearances with Texas Tech in 2019, including a start against Michigan in the College World Series.
PAC-12 champions
Last weekend, by way of an Oregon loss to California in the second game of its final series, the Wildcats secured the 2021 Pac-12 Championship outright. It was their first outright Pac-10/12 Championship since 1992.
The Wildcats have won 10 league titles in program history, five of which have been Pac-10/12 Championships.
Arizona's 21 conference wins this season are the second-most in program history, behind only the 1989 squad's 23 Pac-10 victories.
