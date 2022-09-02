SIERRA VISTA — The cross-country season is quickly approaching, but the Buena Colts know they’re going to have to pace themselves if they want to cross the finish line at the state meet.
“Our intent is to be state champions,” said head cross country coach Robert Bristow. “The team is still working on (our goals for the year), but our bottom line is to be in it to win it.”
The Colts open their season Saturday when they travel to Flagstaff to compete in the Peaks Invitational. The Buena girls team consists of eight girls. Junior Emma Donohue and sophomore Abby Roark are the lone returning varsity members. Bristow is looking for high performances from Donohue, Emerson Eubank, Larisa Hernandez and Roark. The four female runners attended the Anasazi Training Camp at Pinetop in July in preparation for the season.
“This group of athletes has demonstrated the desire to set themselves apart by setting a high goal and doing the work necessary to accomplish it,” Bristow said.
Buena’s boys team is much larger than the girls’ squad, with 23 runners. Of the 23 boys, five of them are returners. Bristow will be looking for strong performances from junior Gabe Cummins, junior Marco Hernandez, junior Nick Hiser, senior Sam Roark and sophomore Evan Straight.
“If we continue to work and see steady improvement toward our goal, we should be successful,” Bristow said.
“Learning to compete at a high level, believing in ourselves and our teammates and trusting the training process are vital to our team achieving success.”
The Colts will compete in 10 races this season before the sectional and state meets. Senior night will be held Oct. 12 when Buena hosts Sahuarita Walden Grove. The first home meet is Sept. 14 when the Colts host Vail Cienega.
