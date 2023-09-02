ORO VALLEY — Buena weathered a torrential downpour and an early knockout bid by Ironwood Ridge, but by the time the skies cleared and the field and ball began to dry, the Colts unveiled a passing attack that proved to be more than the Nighthawks could keep up with in a 35-20 Buena win.
“I love rain, but not when I’m playing football — obviously it takes away throws, but I think we handled it well,” said Buena quarterback Nash Moore. “We saw the rain stop and got excited. Going over film all week we saw the matchups we liked and took advantage.”
Moore completed 8 of 18 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, two of them coming on clutch fourth down plays in the last six minutes. His on-the-money quick slant to Simon-Peter Johnson on fourth-and-goal from the 6 put the Colts up 28-20 with 5:58 to go, and a 40-yard touchdown pass again to Aliaz Dyson on fourth-and-10 all but sealed the win.
“It was time to end the madness,” Buena head coach Joe Thomas said of his decision to go for it on fourth-and-10 near midfield. “I know our guys, I trust them and they trust me and you’ve gotta be gutsy. It worked out in our favor this time.”
On the play, Moore scrambled out of the pocket to his right and heaved it on the run to Dyson, who was all alone behind the Nighthawk defense.
“The plan was to stay in the pocket and find someone quick, but we ended up calling the double-move and the double-move hit, so we threw it,” Moore said. “It worked to perfection. That’s how you draw it up, right?”
Three hours earlier such a happy outcome did not look to be in Buena’s future. Rainfall started at kickoff and after a three-and-out on its first series, the Colts’ attempt at punting resulted in a safety when the snap flew over the head of punter Brayden Hall and later in the quarter, a bobbled snap on a punt set up Ironwood Ridge at the Buena 9, where one play later, quarterback Dominic Norris hit Matthew Kroner on a touchdown pass to make it 8-0.
Ironwood Ridge was threatening to go up two scores on the next series as Nighthawk receiver Kyle McLin appeared on his way to the end zone, but coughed up the ball, recovered by Buena’s Dallin Coronado at the 2.
On the very next play, Buena running back Michael Lujan turned what looked like a safe and simple dive play into perhaps the longest run in school history. Out beyond the Nighthawk secondary, Lujan ran sure-footedly on the slippery and sloppy turf with five Ironwood Ridge defenders chasing, but none able to catch him on a 98-yard touchdown run. Andreas “Scrappy” Bonilla added the two-point run and despite having been outplayed in the first quarter, the Colts found themselves in an 8-8 tie.
“He’s a tough kid,” Thomas said of Lujan, who finished with 154 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. “He’s 5-7, 178 pounds and I see him in the weightroom, he’s a really strong kid.”
The Colts are still waiting on Bonilla, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season, to find that form. A hyperextended knee last week limited him to just 14 yards on 4 carries in a 40-0 win over Fairfax High, and on Friday Bonilla continued to struggle, gaining just 1 yard on eight carries.
“He’s still recovering from a couple of things, but no doubt in a couple of weeks we should have a healthy backfield,” Moore said.
A two-yard run by Norris put the Nighthawks up 14-8, but Buena answered just before halftime when Moore completed his first pass of the night, good for 26 yards to Jayden Thomas, and then hit Charley Price on a back shoulder throw to the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard score with six seconds left in the half.
Buena's 15-14 halftime lead was erased when Ironwood Ridge took the first possession of the second half 70 yards in just over two minutes, but the Colts took the lead for good with 2:39 to go in the third when Lujan rumbled in from 14 yards to make it 21-20.
Norris appeared to have given the Nighthawks the lead back early in the fourth as he scrambled from the Buena 16, but as he tried to extend the ball over the goal line, the ball came loose. Adrian Bonilla scooped it up in the end zone and returned it to the 15 as the Ironwood Ridge sideline assumed and then hoped officials would have ruled Norris down by contact. Buena then moved the ball 79 yards to the Nighthawk 6 where Moore threw the first of his two fourth-down touchdowns.
