ORO VALLEY — Buena weathered a torrential downpour and an early knockout bid by Ironwood Ridge, but by the time the skies cleared and the field and ball began to dry, the Colts unveiled a passing attack that proved to be more than the Nighthawks could keep up with in a 35-20 Buena win.

“I love rain, but not when I’m playing football — obviously it takes away throws, but I think we handled it well,” said Buena quarterback Nash Moore. “We saw the rain stop and got excited. Going over film all week we saw the matchups we liked and took advantage.”

