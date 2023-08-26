Buena defensive lineman Dallin Coronado causes the Betty Fairfax quarterback to fumble which fellow senior, linebacker Brayden Hall gets ready to recover during Friday’s home game in Sierra Vista. The strip-sack led to the Colts' second touchdown of the game one play later.
SIERRA VISTA — On the night Buena became the first high school in Southern Arizona to unveil a live-feed jumbotron, head coach Joe Thomas’ Colts’ put a 40-0 shellacking on the visitors from Fairfax High in Laveen.
“Man, it was nice — the entry, the hype, everything was nice. We had a good time out here,” Thomas said of the state-of-the-art scoreboard that kept the packed bleachers thoroughly entertained with trivia, finish-the-lyrics singalongs and digital shell games during breaks in the action.
Buena wasted no time putting points on its new scoreboard, driving the length of the field on its first drive and striking paydirt when quarterback Nash Moore hit Simon-Peter Johnson on a 5-yard pass just over two minutes in.
From there, it was the Buena defense that took over. Defensive end Dallin Coronado busted free in the Fairfax backfield on the next series and forced a fumble with the first of Buena’s nine and Coronado’s three sacks on the night. Linebacker Brayden Hall picked up the loose ball, setting up a four-yard touchdown run by Michael Lujan.
A 10-yard touchdown catch by Charlie Price made it 20-0 with a minute to go in the opening quarter, and the Colts were, more or less, on cruise control from there.
Thomas said he wasn’t surprised his defensive line would be able to dominate the way it did, based on film study.
“(Fairfax) had some decent-sized guys, but we knew they wouldn’t be able to move like they thought they were going to move against us,” Thomas said. “We knew we were quicker, faster, stronger, knew we would dominate the line. We were smothering the quarterback and had a good time doing it, so that was exciting.”
When the Stampede did manage to protect the passer, Buena’s secondary had a bead on every pass, in particular Aliaz Dyson, whose interception set up his own four-yard touchdown catch from Moore, and Mason Carter, whose 29-yard pick six on the ensuing possession made it 33-0 with 1:26 left in the half.
Dyson made the most sensational play of the night late in the third, when he fielded a sideways-bouncing punt by tapping it in the air to himself, slaloming in between the first wave of Stampede gunners and then spinning out of the grasp of another would-be tackler on his way to a 73-yard punt return that gave the game its final score with a whole quarter of running clock yet to go.
As hard as it might be to find fault with a 40-0 win against a Class 5A opponent on opening night, the Buena offense did leave points on the table, especially considering the many short field opportunities, its dominating defense set up.
“The pick six was nice and the other two interceptions, but we’ve got to be able to focus and we got a little sloppy,” Thomas said. “I know we moved some guys around, but we can’t get sloppy. The second half was kind of ugly, but I’ll take an ugly win over a good-looking loss any day.”
Notable in Buena’s lukewarm offensive performance was the limited use of star running back Andres ‘Scrappy’ Bonilla, who last year set the school rushing record with 1,546 yards, but ran the ball just five times for 15 yards and other than an 11-yard scamper on his fourth rush, gained just four on four otherwise. Lujan was Buena’s leading rusher with 48 yards on 7 carries.
Thomas said Bonilla was still not 100 percent after suffering a hyperextended knee in the preseason.
“We wanted to show him a little love,” Thomas said of his decision to play Bonilla. “He’s running good, put in a full week, but once we started pulling away, we just have him a couple of carries so he can feel like he contributed, but he’ll be good to go next week.”
Buena hits the road next week to take on Ironwood Ridge in a non-region game. The Nighthawks defeated Seton Catholic on Friday 59-30. Last year, Buena defeated Ironwood Ridge 15-6 in the regular season finale without the services of Bonilla.
Moore was 4-of-14 passing with three touchdowns and 47 yards, 32 of them coming on a brilliant over-the-shoulder fingertip grab by freshman Jayden Thomas that set up a touchdown pass on a fade going the other way to Dyson the very next play.
Buena had 113 yards rushing, including 22 on scrambles by Moore, but the story of the night was the Buena defensive line bookended by Coronado with his three sacks and two assists and junior Trenton Williams coming from the left end with a sack, three assists and four tackles, three of them for loss.
