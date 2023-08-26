buena ftball 1

Buena defensive lineman Dallin Coronado causes the Betty Fairfax quarterback to fumble which fellow senior, linebacker Brayden Hall gets ready to recover during Friday’s home game in Sierra Vista. The strip-sack led to the Colts' second touchdown of the game one play later.

SIERRA VISTA — On the night Buena became the first high school in Southern Arizona to unveil a live-feed jumbotron, head coach Joe Thomas’ Colts’ put a 40-0 shellacking on the visitors from Fairfax High in Laveen.

“Man, it was nice — the entry, the hype, everything was nice. We had a good time out here,” Thomas said of the state-of-the-art scoreboard that kept the packed bleachers thoroughly entertained with trivia, finish-the-lyrics singalongs and digital shell games during breaks in the action. 

A ravenous Colt defense tallies one of its nine sacks of Fairfax quarterbacks Friday night during Friday’s contest in Sierra Vista.
