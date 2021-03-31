SIERRA VISTA — Buena Health and Fitness hosted the 38th Annual Copper Classic Saturday at the Kline Center for Performing Arts at Buena High School.
An estimated 25 competitors from across the country and Mexico made their way to Sierra Vista for the annual competition in 20 different classes.
The event featured a prejudging show in the morning followed by the evening performance at which the winners were announced.
Vince Sanders of Province, Oregon, and Nancy Cordero of Hermosillo, Mexico, were the overall male and female fitness winners at the Copper Classic.
Hank Diaz, owner of Buena Health and Fitness and the organizer of the event along with his son, Danny, stated previously this is the longest running natural bodybuilding event in the state. This year’s show was dedicated to longtime sponsor Bob Vernon, who passed away recently.
“The turnout we had was fabulous,” Danny said. “It was a relatively small competition but the competition itself was extremely high. We had the royalty of the Ironman legacy come in. All in all I felt it was a great event.”
