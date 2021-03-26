COUNTY — Several area schools participated in their first track and field meet of the season in Safford on Saturday, March 20, the Safford Bulldog Invitational.
In the boys’ meet, Benson took the title with 115 points followed by Show Low with 100.5. Thatcher finished third with 82, Safford fourth with 78, Bisbee fifth with 71, Leading Edge Academy sixth with 62.5, Tombstone seventh with 31, St. David eighth with 23.5, Miami and Willcox ninth with 22 each, Valley Union 11th with 17.5, San Simon 12th with nine, and Globe 13th with five.
The girls’ competition had Thatcher taking first place with 175.5 points, followed by Safford with 121.5. Show Low was third with 66, Benson fourth with 63, Bisbee fifth with 43, St. David sixth with 37, Willcox seventh with 28, Tombstone eighth with 27, Duncan ninth with 21 and Globe 10th with five points.
Placing for the Bobcats boys were senior Rolando Carrillo, first in the javelin (with a Benson High School record throw of 137’4”); junior David Teso, first in the pole vault, second in the discus and fifth in the javelin; junior Ryan Francione, second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles; junior Devin Bowling, second in the 100 and tied for seventh in the long jump; freshman Aaric Myatt, third in the 400; sophomore Joseph Akers, second in the 800 and third in the 1,600; freshman Liam Cluff, third in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the pole vault; senior Alexis Torres, fourth in the long jump; sophomore Jake Swies, tied for fourth in the pole vault; junior Blake Johnson, sixth in the shot put; sophomore Landen Vance, eighth in the shot put; the 4x100 team of Francione, Cluff, Bowling and Torres took first; and the 4x400 team of Teso, Myatt, Akers and Bowling placed second.
“It was really cool that I broke our school record,” Carrillo said. “Javelin is my favorite event. I practice a lot of different techniques. My current goal is to go over 150 feet.”
For the Benson girls, freshman Ella Allred was second in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800; freshman Trinity Foy, third in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 200; sophomore Briley Barney, third in the pole vault; freshman Brooklyn Peterson, sixth in the high jump and fourth in the pole vault; freshman Lauren McBride, fifth in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 100 and sixth in the 200; sophomore Alexandria Jennings, fifth in the shot put and sixth in the javelin; sophomore Maggie Barker, fifth in the pole vault; junior Jenna Peterson, seventh in the discus; and the 4x100 team of Foy, Barker, McBride and senior Lanyah Cannady, second.
“Both of our teams did awesome,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “I was very impressed with everyone’s efforts today. It was a good meet.”
The Bisbee Pumas boys team placers included junior Geoffrey Gribble, first in the 100, 200 and long jump; junior Edward Holly, first in the shot put and eighth in the discus; sophomore Ramon Loya, second in the 1,600; sophomore Fernando Gallegos, third in the 3,200 and third in the high jump; sophomore Jesus Moreno, fifth in the 3200; and the 4x800 team of Moreno, Gallegos, Loya and senior Jose Pulido, third.
For the Bisbee girls, sophomore Rubi Luinstra was third in the 200, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the high jump; sophomore Gabby Lopez, third in the 100; senior Jade Luinstra, fifth in the discus and eighth in the shot put; senior Jimena Valdez, fifth in the 200; senior Yazmin Morales, fifth in the high jump; senior Brynn Lumpkin, sixth in the pole vault; and the 4x100 team of Valdez, Lopez, Lumpkin and Morales, first.
“Our athletes did great,” Bisbee Walt Edge said. “Everyone had at least one PR (personal record) if not two at the meet.”
The St. David Tigers boys results included sophomore Koy Richardson, first in the high jump and seventh in the long jump; sophomore Matteo Carrafa, fourth in the 400; sophomore Paul Parker, sixth in the 800; the 4x400 team of Carrafa, freshman Austin Parker, Richardson and P. Parker, fifth.
The St. David girls results included senior Sydney Klump, first in the 400, second in the high jump, second in the javelin and third in the 300 hurdles; and senior Kayla Judd, fourth in the 300 hurdles.
“Overall this was a good, positive first meet,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “They all know now what they need to work on and they’ve set personal goals to achieve for our next meet.”
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys results included senior Quinter Palmer, second in the javelin and sixth in the 400 meters; senior Chris Tinney, fourth in the 3,200; junior Aian Greenlee, sixth in the javelin; freshman Anthony Piro, sixth in the 3,200; junior Jeremy McCoy, seventh in the 400; and the 4x400 team of McCoy, senior Ernest Withers, Greenlee and Palmer, fourth.
The Yellow Jackets girls results had freshman Reagan McGuire first in the 800 and second in the 400; and junior Shia Yeh fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 400.
“Our athletes competed hard but we still have a long way to go,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said, “but I like the way we have already seen improvement since our first meet at Buena. They all have fantastic attitudes and are very coachable. Their hard work will hopefully pay dividends by the end of the season.”
The Valley Union Blue Devils boys results included sophomore Kolby Gilbreth, fourth in the javelin; sophomore Cody Pena, eighth in the 200; freshman Myron Moler, eighth in the javelin; and the 4x100 team of Pena, Moler, Gilbreth and sophomore Will Smith, third.
“All I ask for is hard work and dedication,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said, “and all of our athletes have given both.”
The Willcox Cowboys boys results included sophomore Ulisses Izazaga, first in the 800; junior Alex Mills, fourth in the 100; and senior Nathaniel Clement, fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 1600.
The Willcox girls results included sophomore Maylee Thompson, second in the long jump, third in the 400 and fifth in the 100; junior Anna Vega, eighth in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump; and the 4x800 team of junior Arleene Montano, sophomore Yuliana Reyes, junior Jozlyn Moreman and Thompson, second.
“We have a young team with a lot of underclass athletes,” Willcox coach Craig Hamilton said. “We had great performances from everyone.”
The next competition will have Benson at the Queen Creek True Grit Invitational today; Bisbee in the Sunnyside Small School Invitational on April 1; St. David, Valley Union and Willcox at the Safford Rotary Invitational on April 10; and Tombstone at the Salpointe Qualifier on March 27.
