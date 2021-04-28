DOUGLAS — COVID-19 failed to stop the 90th annual Ted James Douglas Invitational track meet from taking place this year.
The event was pushed back from early March to last Saturday and the field of teams was smaller than in years back but the talent and competition was just as exciting and intense as it had been.
“Last year we were the last invite before COVID hit,” Douglas’ coach Donna Savill said. “After COVID hit, that was it for the track season. We were lucky to have been able to have the 89th. This year we were determined to continue the tradition of having the meet but we were on the edge because the track season started so late. Even if we had been unable to have this meet live, I would have had it virtually.”
This year the number of teams was reduced to eight boys teams and seven girls teams and the athletes participated more in groups of teams, especially in the field events.
“We got it done and fortunately everything ran smoothly,” Savill added.
In the girls meet, Safford came in first with 162 points, followed by Benson in second with 145, Nogales third with 127 points and Douglas fourth with 64.
Nogales won the boys meet with 171 points and was followed by Safford with 144, Douglas with 110 and Benson fourth with 104.
Bisbee’s Geoffrey Gribble was named the outstanding track boys performer winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events. He also placed 10th in the long jump.
Douglas’ Luis Felix was selected the outstanding field performer, winning the long jump and triple jump.
Benson’s Ally Jennings was the girls’ outstanding field performer, winning the discus, placing third in the shot put and fourth in the javelin.
Safford’s Amora Baldwin was named the outstanding track performer, winning both the 100 and 200.
Savill said she was really pleased with how her teams did. She said Stephanie Amaya, who finished second in the pole vault with a 7-6 behind Bisbee’s Brynn Lumpkin, who vaulted 7-9, improved her personal best by a foot and boys pole vaulter Andre De La Cruz, who won the event with a vault of 12 feet, shot himself into the top five in the state.
“Our boys 4x100 relay team took off 10 seconds off their previous best,” she said. “Most importantly I’m happy everyone is staying healthy.”
De La Cruz was ecstatic after winning the pole vault. He raised his arms in success seconds after clearing.
“This is so amazing,” he said. “I can’t believe I cleared 12 feet. This is my personal best. I’ve put so much hard work and dedication into this event and to be able to do it here at Ted James my senior year means a lot.”
De La Cruz said on the run up to the vault he felt good and knew he was going to clear the bar.
“I adjusted my steps, I felt the run was perfect, I got a good bend on the pole and I knew,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Bisbee coach John Edge said he wasn’t surprised by the performance Gribble had Saturday, adding he’s getting better and better every meet.
“For not having all our kids again, I felt we did really well,” he said. ”We had some good performances from a number of our athletes, Gribble being one and Lumpkin the other. This was a good meet. Our kids did well.”
Benson coach Randy Barney said he felt his boys and girls teams had a good meet.
“Every week we’ve gotten stronger, the kids are giving a 100% effort,” he said. “Many of our athletes PR’d again today and are tuning up for state. We’re excited about how we’re doing.”
Barney said Jennings had a new PR in the discus.
“We went first and second in the open 800 with Amity Hall and Ella Allred,” he said. “That was a new PR for both of them. I felt Brooklyn Peterson, who is just a freshman, did an outstanding job for us in the field events. All in all I was very pleased with how our kids performed today.”
A number of teams will be heading to Morenci later this week to compete in an invitational while Douglas is headed to the Southern Arizona Championships May 1 at Marana Mountain View High School in Marana.
