SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary is once again sponsoring its annual Rising Sun Run.
The ninth annual event which features a USATF certified half marathon and 5K courses for all levels of runners will take place on Nov. 6. It will start sh at the Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, 3228 St. Andrews Drive. in Sierra Vista.
“The SVSR is proud to announce that, based on our past successes, we are making a new five-year commitment to make the Rising Sun Run one of the truly elite running events in southern Arizona,” a statement on the Rising Sun Run Facebook page reads. “This commitment includes enhancements to our staging of the RSR event and its management organization to match our already beautiful and challenging running courses.
These changes will support our expanded efforts to bring elite level runners to Sierra Vista from across the state. Finally, we are proud that the city of Sierra Vista has chosen to be an in-kind sponsor of the RSR as a key event in their Sports Tourism Initiative.
What remains unchanged, however, is SVSR’s commitment to use the proceeds of the Rising Sun Run to provide vocational scholarships to our graduating high school seniors, to provide funding to support programs that promote youth leadership and professional skill development, and to support our local non-profit organizations through our Sunrise Rotary service projects.”
The Rising Sun Run will follow all Sierra Vista COVID-19 protocols that are in effect as of race day.
Estimated race starting times will be as follows:
Half Marathon — 7:30 a.m.
5K — 8 a.m.
1M Run/Walk — 8:15 a.m.
Timing will be provided by “On Your Left Fitness and Timing” using a chip timing system. Timing will end at 10:30 a.m. and the event courses will close at 11 a.m.
First-aid stations, restroom facilities, and water stations are located at race headquarters and on the course.
Awards ceremony: A great finish line experience is planned with music, nutritional food and drinks. The awarding of medals will highlight the ceremonies with medals being awarded for first, second and third place finishers in both race categories, in each of seven age groups, for both men and women.
Registration: For both timed races, pre-race registration is through runsignup.com, SV Sunrise Rotary Rising Sun Run. Race day registration for 5K runners and runner packet/swag bags pickup for all runners will be held at race headquarters, Huachuca Mountain Elementary school, over two days; Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 6 beginning at 6:30 a.m. for half marathoners and 7 a.m. for 5K runners. Same day registration will close 30 minutes prior to scheduled start time. No registration is required for the 1M fun Run/Walk.
For more event details, visit the Rising Sun Run Facebook page. For questions, email svrisingsunrun@gmail.com.
