DOUGLAS — After taking a year off last year due to COVID-19, Peak Performance Training, a summer conditioning program designed to help Douglas High School athletes become bigger, faster and stronger, is back for a fourth year.
A reported 110-115 athletes are participating in the eight-week program, which began June 1 and will end around July 22. It features separate 75-90 minute sessions Monday through Thursday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Douglas Athletic Trainer Mitch Nelson is overseeing the program, which initially began in 2017. Assisting him are coaches of the various sports at DHS.
Nelson emphasized PPT is not geared toward any specific sport; it’s more of a generalized athletic program designed to improve performance and increase strength, power and agility, all items athletes need to build their athleticism and help themselves and their team succeed.
“This year we are really focusing on the mental aspect, positivity, getting them to understand why they’re doing what they’re doing and motivating them to become better,” he said. “As a licensed athletic trainer for the district I believe the stronger they are the more resistant they are to injury. The stronger their muscles are the more flexible they will be and the more they can withstand. Our goal here is to decrease our muscle injuries and get these athletes on the field as much as possible.”
Nelson believes this program gives the participating athletes the best opportunity to prepare for their sports while allowing their body to prepare itself for the season ahead.
“Our first four-week session is a buildup of getting back into the routine of things while the second session is going to really push the athletes to perform a little bit better,” he said.
“This group came in real lazy, which I think we expected after not having it last year. But the response as a whole, which I would say is about 99% percent of the athletes, have been receptive ... are hearing what needs to be done and are putting in the effort.”
As an incentive PPT “Peak Performers” have been offered at the end of each of the first two weeks.
The athletes are selected from the five coaches participating in the PPT based on their attitude, effort, hustle, improvement and leadership, the things DHS wants to see in its athletic program.
Peak Performers for the first week were Albert Ambriz, Ashley Galaz, Valentina Moreno, Vicente Cardona, Emiliano Berthely and Conor Poor. Week two honors went to Kevin Ybarra, Dayanara Beltran, Dominique Munoz, Carlos Acosta, Jose Marquez and Colton Boone.
