DOUGLAS — Three members of the Douglas Bulldog tennis team have qualified for the upcoming 4A state doubles and singles tennis tournament.
Christian Pena and Juan Carlos Cruz have qualified for state in doubles. Carlos Giron has been invited to compete in the state singles tournament.
Pena and Cruz will play a Fairfax High School team in the first round Thursday.
Giron will play Owen Bakken out of Canyon Del Oro in the first round of the singles tournament later that same day.
The tournament is taking place at the Phoenix Tennis Center.
