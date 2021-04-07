DHS girls tennis ends week with 9-0 win over PV

DOUGLAS — The Douglas High School girls tennis teams played three matches on three consecutive days last week, ending the week with a 9-0 win over Tucson Palo Verde High Magnet School while the boys played two matches in three days and also concluded the week with a 9-0 win over the Titans.
In the boys match, Palo Verde showed up with just four players and as a result a majority of the matches were forfeited by the Titans.
Senior Carlos Giron, at No. 1 singles, was a 6-3,6-2 winner. Christian Pena, at No. 2 singles, posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Juan Carlos Cruz, Sergio Angulo, Paulino Ramon and Jose Baldenegro were each awarded forfeits.
In doubles play, Angulo and Cruz were 8-1 winners while Giron/Ramon and Baldenegro/Pena won by forfeit.
In the girls match, which was also played in Douglas, Palo Verde arrived with four players, which resulted in forfeited matches.
Emily Gonzales, playing No. 1 singles for Douglas, was a 6-0, 6-1 winner while Cianna Martrinez, playing No. 2, was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.
Camila Ruelas, Paulette Vildosola, Zulema Ayon and Arianna Villegas, each won by forfeit.
In doubles play, Ayon and Villegas were 8-0 winners while the other two doubles matches were forfeits.
Against Sahuarita, the Douglas girls fell 6-3 in a makeup match that had been rained out the week before.
Martinez and Ruelas, playing No. 5 and No. 6 singles, were the Bulldogs’ lone winners in singles. Martinez needed three sets to beat her opponent 3-6, 6-2, 10-3. Ruelas was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
In doubles play, the tandem was again victorious, winning 8-1.
Vildosola and Gonzales lost their doubles match 8-5 while Villegas and Ayon fell 8-3.
In singles play, Vildosola fell 6-1, 6-1 at No.1; Gonzales lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2; Ayon lost 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3; and Villegas lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4.Both the DHS tennis teams were shut out 9-0 by Nogales on March 30.
The Douglas girls have just one match this week, on the road at Oro Valley Canyon del Oro Tuesday while the boys hosted CDO on Tuesday and Thursday are at home against Tucson Cholla. The boys match with Buena that was postponed earlier by Buena has been rescheduled for Monday, April 12.
