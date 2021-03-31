DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s baseball and softball teams lost to the Sunnyside Blue Devils in a non-conference game Friday.
The softball team fell 15-5 while the baseball team was beaten 11-6.
In the softball game, Alicia LaMadrid started the game in the pitchers circle and gave up eight hits, fanned one and walked five in 3⅓ innings. She was replaced by freshman Annaloina Rojas, who gave up six hits, walked two and failed to record a strikeout.
Sunnyside scored twice in the bottom of the first and tacked on two more runs in the third, increasing its lead to 4-0.
Douglas cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth when Estevannie Rojas belted a two-run home run. Sunnyside responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, padding its lead to 8-2.
Douglas came back with three runs in the top of the fifth, pulling with three at 8-5.
The Blue Devils erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth taking a 15-5 lead, forcing the game to be called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Rojas, Villalobos and Victoria Valenzuela each hit 2-for-3 this game with Villalobos having a double and Rojas a home run.
LaMadrid and Annalina Rojas each were 1-for-2; Alondra Andrade was 1-for-3.
“There were some good things we did against Sunnyside but our inconsistencies are giving the other teams fuel,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “If we can get those under control we would be a much better team.”
The baseball game saw Sunnyside take control early, scoring eight runs in the bottom half of the first for an 8-0 lead.
Douglas scored three times in the top of the third. The Blue Devils responded with one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, taking an 11-3 lead.
Aiden Rodriguez started the game on the mound for Douglas and threw five innings, giving up 11 runs and 16 hits, fanning three and walking three. Diego Alan Ochoa pitched the sixth inning for the Bulldogs.
Douglas had 10 hits. Carlos Corona was 3-for-4, Aaron Torres 2-for-3 and Ochoa 2-for-2.
