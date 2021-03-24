DOUGLAS — The Douglas High School boys and girls tennis teams have kicked off the 2021 season with a pair of wins.
In the March 16 season opener with Desert View, each Douglas team won its match 9-0. On Tuesday DHS hosted Eloy Santa Cruz High School. The boys won their match 9-0 while the girls were 8-1 winners.
Both Desert View and Santa Cruz came to Douglas with just two players for the boys match.
Against Santa Cruz, senior Christian Pena won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 while at No. 2 singles senior Carlos Giron was a 6-0, 6-0 winner. Against Santa Cruz, both players were 6-0, 6-0 winners
Luis Flores, Juan Carlos Cruz, Sergio Angulo and Paulino Ramon were each awarded forfeits in their matches.
In the one doubles match that was played against Desert View, Cruz and Flores were 8-1 winners and 8-0 winners against Santa Cruz.
“I was happy these kids were able to get out on the court and play a match against another team,” Douglas’ tennis coach Victor Ramos said. “We haven’t played in over a year.”
Ramos says he has 10 kids out for tennis this year, four of whom are returners. Two of those came out last year as freshmen but never got to play as the season was canceled.
“I think we’re going to be OK this year,” he said. “My one through four are very strong and my five and six are coming along. I see us being very competitive. I’m excited for the season and hoping we can keep things going.”
The girls match with Desert View had just four singles and two doubles matches as Desert View brought just four players to the match.
Douglas seniors Paulette Vildosola, Emily Gonzalez, Arianna Villegas and Cianma Martinez were each 8-0 winners in their respective matches.
Anahi Jimenez Felix and Dayanara Beltran each won their respective matches by forfeit.
In doubles play, Vildosola/Gonzalez, and Villegas/Zulema Ayon were each 8-0 winners.
In the win over Santa Cruz, Vildosola was a 8-1 winner in singles; Gonzales was an 8-2 winner and Ayon posted an 8-0 win.
In doubles play Martinez and Karyme Gallardo lost 8-4.
“This season definitely felt like starting over again,” coach Marissa Aguirre said. “More than anything though, I am so grateful for the opportunity to just be here with my players. We had 13 girls come out this season. Most of them have been here since their freshman year. It’ll be nice to see those seniors finish out their time at DHS being the strongest team possible ... I know that we’ve been working towards this since they first came out. The girls understand that it’s a privilege to play right now, so we’re not taking any of it for granted.”
The Douglas teams will play Sahuarita and Buena on Wednesday and Thursday with the boys traveling to Sahuarita on Wednesday and then hosting Buena on Thursday while the girls team will be at home against Sahuarita on Wednesday and at Buena on Thursday.
